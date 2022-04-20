Good Life Getaways: 5 hidden gem cafes in Cha-am

The days of Hua Hin taking the spotlight for a beach getaway are becoming history. Crowded, overdone, and increasingly touristy – it’s no longer an ideal destination for Bangkokians who are looking for some peace and quiet. As more of us begin to seek out lesser known places and crave exploring new shores (literally), places like Cha-am are becoming more attractive for their simpler beauty and rustic charm.

The quieter younger sister of Hua Hin, Cha-am offers a more innocent and wholesome experience with the same stretch of beach. You can explore local restaurants, fresh markets, independent boutiques, and best of all – perfect hipster cafes nobody else knows about. Well, until now. We’ve decided to share a few of the coolest hidden cafes in Cha-am to give you a little glimpse of the gems you can find in this small beach town. Just don’t go telling everyone.

5 hidden gem cafes to check out in Cha-Am

Modern minimalism meets small-town beach house at this incredibly aesthetic and cosy cafe in Cha-am. The sleek white architecture makes a perfect match with the bright white beach outside, and places stronger emphasis on the deep colours of their drinks and chic baked treats. Seats are available both outside and inside. It’s possibly also one of the only cafés in Cha-am to serve Dalgona lattes — which are a must-try.

We admit this one is probably a bit more than lesser known, but it still deserves a mention. If you can dodge the groups of Instagrammers and their fluffy pooches, then you’re in for a treat. Inside, the cafe is naturally lit up by a single large window framing a gorgeous view of the sea outside. But take your iced mocha and (delicious) coconut cake outside and get the full experience lounging on the bean-bags, enjoying the breeze on the grass.

Here’s a breezy kiosk-cafe hybrid that captures all the beach vibes you’d want. With sun-lounger seating and atmospheric tables by the sea, Tumlay is an adorable place to hang out and enjoy the views. Grab your coffee from the kiosk, and roam about to select your perfect seating area. If it’s too hot outside, be sure to secure that picture-perfect table inside by the window.

A gorgeous cafe set in a romantic garden with rustic white furniture and wooden floors, Le Cereste is a dreamy place to chill. But it’s not just a pretty face. Even the biggest coffee connoisseurs will admit the drinks here are excellent, as are their excellent homemade desserts and small bites. Definitely one of the prettiest cafes in Cha-am, it’s perfect for a little weekend date.

Curiously artsy with its futuristic yet homey decor, Something to Feel is a a hipster café at its finest. With its own little plunge pool and plenty of art prints on the walls, this Cha Am cafe feels like it could be straight out of a work of pop art. Be sure to try their baked treats – after snapping a photo of how adorable they look, of course.