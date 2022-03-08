5 reasons to visit the Thai-German Friendship Trail in Khao Yai

Planning for summer holidays or weekend trips outside of Bangkok? Here’s why you should consider adding the new Thai-German Friendship Trail to your bucket list.

Khao Yai National Park has officially opened the Pha Kluay Mai – Haew Suwat Waterfalls trail to celebrate the 160th anniversary of Thai-German friendship. Thanks to the tripartite cooperation among the Thai authorities and corporations as well as the German Embassy, the newly developed nature trail is set to be a new destination within UNESCO’s 184th World Heritage Site, offering new hiking experiences, outdoor adventures, and a ‘classroom’ in nature. Whether you’re a nature lover, sightseer, bird watcher, or just looking to break a sweat and add fun to your weekend travel, consider adding this natural attraction to your itinerary. Here are five reasons why you should visit the Thai-German Friendship Trail.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Goodwill Communications]

1. It’s an exceptional place to explore a diverse array of wildlife

The Thai-German friendship trail boasts richness in biodiversity that allows you to spend a day getting close to over 350 rare and endangered species. You’ll get to explore an abundant ecosystem both on land and freshwater. Walk through the dense tropical rainforest to see the traces of volcanic lava that originated hundreds of millions of years ago near Pha Kluay Mai Waterfall, and look out for the ‘stone flower’ that emerges from the water.

2. It’s a great hiking destination

Anyone who has been to Khao Yai National Park will know that it’s one of the best natural tourist attractions in Thailand to visit for outdoor activities. It currently has seven short nature trails with multiple adventures that await travellers, and the newly-developed Thai-German Friendship Trail adds to this hiking experience as well.

3. It’s a must-visit spot for waterfall enthusiasts

The Thai-German Friendship Trail connects two famous waterfalls along the route that traverses the Lam Ta Khong creek through a small bamboo forest. The beauty of its landscape will certainly grab your attention, and is definitely something worth ‘gramming.

4. It features a filming location from Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Beach

The 20-metre-high waterfall has become one of the most talked-about waterfalls in Thailand thanks to the 2000 thriller The Beach. Haew Suwat Waterfall lent its location to the film’s iconic scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Richard and his gang jumped from the top of the waterfall into the pool to access the beach below. If you’re not really into hiking and looking for a shortcut, a short walk from the car park will bring you to the top of Haew Suwat Waterfall if you would like to be in DiCaprio’s shoes for a minute.

5. It promotes sustainable conservation of natural resources and the environment

Aside from immersing yourself in nature, you’ll get to see various types of plants and trees that are commonly used to manufacture biodegradable products. For instance, bamboo straws are made from bio-based polymers and natural fire extracted from bamboo trees. It is sure to make you appreciate being eco-friendly even more.