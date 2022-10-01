5 things we already love about MUJI at The EmQuartier

The icon of Asian minimalism, MUJI, has pinned a landmark at The EmQuartier. With a space that takes up almost an entire floor, we’re thrilled to explore this newest urban sanctuary for simplicity.

It’s fair to say that MUJI has long been one of our favourites for all things minimal. From clothing to bed futons to stationary, the brand’s unique and practical simplicity attracts customers of all ages. Under the concept of ‘Simplicity and Nature’, MUJI The EmQuartier does a great job to represent that familiar warmth and comfort in a vast, calming space.

5 things we already love about MUJI The EmQuartier

[Hero and featured image credit: MUJI]