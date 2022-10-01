5 things we already love about MUJI at The EmQuartier

The icon of Asian minimalism, MUJI, has pinned a landmark at The EmQuartier. With a space that takes up almost an entire floor, we’re thrilled to explore this newest urban sanctuary for simplicity.
It’s fair to say that MUJI has long been one of our favourites for all things minimal. From clothing to bed futons to stationary, the brand’s unique and practical simplicity attracts customers of all ages. Under the concept of ‘Simplicity and Nature’, MUJI The EmQuartier does a great job to represent that familiar warmth and comfort in a vast, calming space.
5 things we already love about MUJI The EmQuartier
MUJI The EmQuartier takes up almost the entire floor of The EmQuartier, Building B, which allows for a wide range of collections to be showcased throughout the space. It includes the Coffee Corner, apparel, household utensils and furniture, potted plants, organic products, and the MUJI Yourself zone, where amateur painters can personalise products with self-inking stamps and embroidery.
MUJI Coffee Corner at The EmQuartier expands the savoury and sweet menus to spoil all those who come here for the food. More noodle dishes have been added to the savoury side, like Hiyashi Chuka cold noodles and Inari Bento. On the sweet side, guests can now wow at the new Dark Chocolate Cake, Matcha Red Bean Roll, Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream, and Coffee and Rum Raisin Ice Cream.
In order to celebrate the official launch of the store, MUJI The EmQuartier unveils four designs of the MUJI Cotton My Bag limited edition. And, for a limited time until October 2, 2022 only, the special editions of MUJI Cotton My Bag in five distinct patterns will be given away to the first 100 customers daily with no minimum spend.
Since we’ve all been at the point where we’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of MUJI’s endless rows of clean, clear products, the Interior Consultation Service zone is there to help. The friendly staff will be within reach to advise you on your home decoration concerns, making your solo shopping a lot less anxious.
Each time you visit the store, it’s almost guaranteed that new inspiration will spark in your mind, whether or not you purchase anything. The innovative designs and the large variety of products combined with an amiable coffee shop make the perfect combo for visitors to indulge in all day.