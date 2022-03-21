7 hiking trails to explore in Thailand

Daredevil hikes, defying-gravity hikes, wildlife hikes, pagoda hikes, and more. Here are seven hiking trails to explore in Thailand.

Some hike for the majestic views, while some hike to entice a sense of adventurer within them. Whichever category you may fall in to, here we’ve curated a list of the best trails for hiking in Thailand. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or you’re newly venturing into this adventure-filled activity, here are the best hiking trails to explore. Get your shoes ready, get your backpack ready. Happy hiking.

[Hero image credit: @terosalmen/Instagram]

Pai Canyon

Pai Canyon is the most popular natural attraction in the district of Pai, and for good reason. Here, you’ll have to trek through narrow, ledgy, deep trails to get to one of the many viewpoints. Make sure to catch the sunset at Pai Canyon.

Doi Chang Pa Daeng

Get ready to defy gravity at Doi Chang Pa Daeng. This lesser-known, hard-to-find trekking spot is extremely challenging, but also extremely rewarding, and it’s certainly not for the faint-hearted. If you’re up for a challenge, like, a free-climbing-cliffs-holding-on-for-dear-life challenge, this is the trail for you. Expect to see a cave, a monk retreat, and majestic views during your hike. Dangerous, daredevil, drop-dead gorgeous.

Tab Kak Hang Nak Hill Nature Trail

This trail is located in Krabi, is slightly more well-known, and is good for beginners and advanced hikers alike. Mornings are the best time to explore the Tab Kak Hang Nak Hill Nature Trail. A great workout, a great way to spend time with nature, and a great spot for breathtaking views.

Wat Khao Nor

Brace yourself for geological grandeur. Adventure and stunning views await at this hike up the mountain. Expect very steep routes and treacherous pathways. This one is recommended for adrenaline junkies and those looking to face their fear of heights head-on. You’ll befriend lots of monkeys on your hike up, too.

Wat Phra Bat Bupha Daeng

The Wat Phra Bat Bupha Daeng trail is ideal for those new to hiking. The trail, which can be described as a temple complex, is divided into three tiers. The first level is accessible by car, the second by tuk-tuk or on foot, and the third by walking up 800 steep steps. The pagodas and stupas situated on the mountain tops are absolutely beautiful to look at.

Khao Chang Phueak

We recommend this to those looking for a small yet memorable trekking adventure. The narrow, perilous hiking trail offers refreshing views of the mountain range. If you want to extend your hike, Khao Chang Phueak is a great trail for camping, too.

Khao Lom Muak

We ought to include one hiking trail close to the waters, so last on our list is Khao Lom Muak. The journey begins with climbers making their way up a 496-step stairway, continuing on an increasingly steep trail, and finishing the climb by scaling the cliff of a sharp limestone. Of course, the hilltop views of the Gulf of Thailand and the sense of achievement make it worthwhile.