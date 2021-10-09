An essential checklist for glamping in style

Give your regular camping a twist of the novel with the hottest travel trend — glamping.

Glamping is a portmanteau formed when ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping’ come together to form a heady cocktail that will give any traveller a time of their life. Glamping takes the traditional camping experience and adds more comfort with a dash of luxury to it. This new form of camping makes life easier for those who want to try out camping but are afraid of the inconvenience they might face in a regular tent.

If you are planning to turn your glamping mode on, here’s a checklist of everything you need to pack your bags with.

[Featured Image Credit: Aldeen Li/Unsplash; Hero Lucija Ros/Unsplash]

Weekender bags

This stylish and compact accessory takes the comfort and capaciousness of a duffel bag and adds a dash of versatility and style to it. A weekender bag is a perfect option to add to your glamping checklist if you want something that can contain your essentials and is easy to carry around.

Sunscreen lotions

While some may like to flaunt a healthy tan after a vacation, no one likes to return home with a sunburn. That’s why you must add a good sunscreen to your glamping checklist.

Dermatologists and skin experts tirelessly sing praises of this holy grail, which, along with protecting you from the harmful rays of the sun, shields your skin from blemishes and various signs of ageing.

Make sure to carry a sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 40 and protects you from UVA and UVB rays.

Hats

Additionally, if you want to further protect yourself from the sun, team up your sunscreen with a wide-brimmed hat and you are good to go. And, why not make it fashionable as well. Here are some hat options you can order online.

Stylish shades

These will not only protect your eyes from the sun but also ensure that you look stylish and perfect in all the pictures. Carry a pair that complements your swimwear, sundresses and other casual wear. So, don’t forget to add them to your glamping checklist.

Scarves

Any vacation is incomplete without acing your style game. Add a pop of colour to monotone outfits with bright, solid or printed scarves. This versatile accessory can go a long way to complement your look.

Jewellery

Dainty trinkets can always elevate your style. Don’t forget to pack some statement jewellery like earrings, bracelets, chains and rings that pair well with any ensemble on your glamping trip

Binoculars

Don’t forget to carry a chic pair of binoculars as you explore the unknown from afar on your glamping journey. Binoculars are available for many purposes like hunting, sports watching, star gazing, nature study and opera watching. Choose the one that fits your requirement.

Thermos

Because staying hydrated is of paramount importance, a thermos is perfect to store both hot and cold fluids. Don’t forget to add a sturdy, leak-proof thermos to your glamping checklist.

Books

Lazing around on a beach? Unable to sleep at night? A book will, without fail, come to your rescue. Choose a read that’s easy to carry around and doesn’t take much space in your luggage. If space is not an issue, you can carry any book of your liking on your glamping adventure.

Mosquito repellants

The best way to combat mosquitoes and prevent those mosquito bites while travelling is to add an effective mosquito repellant to your glamping checklist. You can either use the classic mosquito repellant contraptions or the nouveau sprays or lotions.