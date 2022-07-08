Board game cafes to check out in Bangkok

Monopoly, Snakes & Ladders, Checkers, Mahjong—these are just a few examples of how board games have been a beloved form of entertainment for decades. Here’s where to play them at the best board game cafes in Bangkok.
Think back to the time when you enjoyed playing games with your friends, off screen. You stack a +4 on the person sitting next to you in UNO, you bought one of your friend’s properties in Monopoly, you set up a win as you pull off the last movable piece in Jenga. You were unstoppable. Now, you get to relive those triumphant moments.
Bangkok has a lot of cafes filled with shelves on shelves containing every kind of board game you can think of. Whether, you want to plan every move, or you just want to have fun, there’s something for you out there. Here are the best board game cafes to check out in the city.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Thomas Buchholz/Unsplash]
Board game cafes you can visit in Bangkok
The Stronghold Siam is a medieval-themed cafe located in Siam Soi 9. It’s a three-minute walk from Siam BTS station, and one of first places that comes to the mind of Bangkokian board game enthusiasts. You get to play board games of various kinds while trying out drinks and snacks from their cafe. They also occasionally run themed events, as well as an array of promotions if you want to take one of their board games home.
More Than a Game is one of the largest board game cafes in Bangkok, and has quickly become a local favourite among the students of Chulalongkorn University since it opened its doors. Play the classics, or choose something new for a change of pace. The friendly staff is more than happy to recommend games, as well as teach the group how to play. With the fantasy-themed decor, there’s no better place to show visible disdain as your friends block you in Ticket to Ride.
If you’re looking to see if a board game is right for you before making a purchase, Dice Cup is the place to go. They always have promotions running for games, as well as dices of various kinds for every game master. To top it off, Dice Cup is part of Suan Luang Square, which is popular for being a hub for food. When you’re done bickering who gets what shop in China Town, bond together over a beef buffet nearby.
Turn The Tables is a co-playing space and board game cafe just a short walk away from Victory Monument BTS. With laidback vibes and attentive staff, you will feel energised playing with your friends and forget about the time passing. Become detectives in CS Files, discover each other’s hidden agendas in Avalon, or play God in Santorini—it’s all within your grasp.
Board Game Academy features a large selection of games to buy, with a team of staff ready to help you pick and choose to your liking. The place is also a popular spot for card game players, including Magic The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, so if you’re already acquainted or always wanted to get started, you know the place to be. They also host competitions for Pokémon TCG, so keep an eye on their socials if you want to participate.
BoardVille is a favourite amongst locals of Thonburi for a couple of reasons. One, it’s very accessible. It’s on the ground floor of Major Pinklao, so an abundance of parking spots and being a few minutes away from Bang Yi Khan MRT station are very helpful. Two, they offer membership subscription with the benefit of paying THB 119 to stay for the whole day. Three, and most importantly, the food and drinks they offer are very good, so if you plan to stay long, there’s no need to go anywhere. Plus, they have craft sodas from Castown in stock, so visitors can enjoy them as a change from the usual cafe drinks.