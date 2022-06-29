Bangkok is the second best city in the world for digital nomads, according to a recent study

Bangkok is receiving the love it deserves. In a recent study, Bangkok ranked as the second best city in the world and the best city in Asia for digital nomads. Here are the details.

Bangkok, Thailand ranked the second best city in the world and the best city in Asia for digital nomads, according to a study conducted by The Instant Group, a UK-based flexible working solutions provider. Bangkok is receiving the recognition it deserves and we are wholeheartedly here for it.

‘Best Digital Nomad Cities Globally 2022’: Bangkok, Thailand

The ‘Best Digital Nomad Cities Globally 2022’ study took the following factors into consideration: affordability, broadband speed, weather, scenery, and transportation. Other than scoring well in all these categories, Bangkok’s biggest winning point was also the local cuisine, hence the second position ranking. No surprise there. The capital city’s street food is not only feeding our stomachs and souls, it’s also one of the biggest selling points for the country.

‘Best Digital Nomad Cities Globally 2022’: Top ten cities

Lisbon, Portugal Bangkok, Thailand Thessaloniki, Greece Dallas, USA San Antonio, USA Seville, Spain Seoul, South Korea Sydney, Australia Athens, Greece Budapest, Hungary

[Hero image credit: Florian Wehde/Unsplash; featured image credit: Dan Freeman/Unsplash]