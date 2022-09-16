Weekend walk idea: Benjakitti dog park is officially open!

facebook
Dogs and humans of Bangkok: are you ready to hit Benjakitti Park this weekend? The new Benjakitti Park Dog Zone has just opened, allowing pet owners to bring along their furry friends.

We can’t believe it’s taken Bangkok this long to have a central park location for dogs to roam and make friends freely. Nevertheless, we’re excited for the opening of the dedicated dog zone in Benjakitti Park, located opposite the parking lot, to the right of Gate 1 (Ratchada side).

Benjakitti Park opens a dog-friendly zone

This Saturday, they’re inaugurating the space with a special event from 3-6pm to celebrate the grand occasion. Those who wish to bring their dogs to the dog zone will need to register on the Line app (@701uemys) before entering, and will get to check out dog vaccine booths, grooming booths, and various pet products. Just be sure to bring a leash for your dog, as well as a poop bag, and be a responsible pet parent.

As the city sees more and more pet-friendly and dog-friendly hotels and restaurants, we’re glad that finally a park too is allowing dogs free entry. Run free, good boys.

