5 Bangkok co-working spaces for savvy business travellers and entrepreneurs

In town for only a couple of days? Seeking a community of like-minded people? Couldn’t get work done in your hotel room? These are the best Bangkok co-working spaces that will meet your needs.

Co-working spaces are up-and-coming in Thailand, which is good news for all business travellers, freelancers, entrepreneurs or people who just want to boost their productivity within an amiable and productive work space. Having proved successful to cater to different needs, these 5 distinct Bangkok co-working spaces will elevate your work-from-wherever routine forever.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Great Room]

The best co-working spaces in Bangkok

The Great Room supports all established enterprises and up-and-coming start-ups in their career journey with a splendidly decorated workplace. Without compromising on aesthetics and high-standard hospitality, The Great Room offers all kinds offices from a hot desk for one day only, over to a dedicated office for 2-300 people. Business travellers will likely find themselves some new company amid the professional environment, while the prime location allows for easy access to top restaurants, gyms, and shopping malls.

The Great Room is located on the 25th and 26th floor of Gaysorn Tower.

Counting down to the opening of its fifth branch in Bangkok, JustCo is considered one of the most established co-working spaces in Thailand. All of its workspaces, whether a desk, standard office, or enterprise suite, emanate a work-and-play sense, encouraging guests to come enjoy the warm and friendly environment. Members will find everything they need and more in its large territories, such as an in-house cafe, shower rooms, napping rooms, and a well-stocked pantry.

JustCo has 5 locations in Bangkok: AIA Sathorn Tower, Amarin Tower, Capital Tower at All Seasons Place, Samyan Mitrtown, and the upcoming SIlom Edge that will be open in the third quarter of 2022.

Common Ground, an award-winning co-working spaces provider, seems to be a favourite amongst youngsters. With vibrant interiors to lighten the mood, all of Common Ground’s workspaces are made to cater to all professional needs, whether it be a hot desk, private office, or an event space. Full-on business and lifestyle amenities are also provided, such as in-house cafe, call booths, printers, and scanners, plus complimentary coffee and tea.

Common Ground has 2 locations in Bangkok: G Tower and CentralWorld.

All of WeWork’s four locations in Thailand implement the use of large windows effectively, for there’s a little beam of sunlight in each and every room. In these beautiful, fully-furnished workspaces, three types of working desks are offered: hot desks, dedicated desks in a shared room, and private offices for teams of 2-3 people. The highlight is the living-room-style common work lounge that is designed to boost productivity and soothe tiring eyes at the same time.

WeWork has 4 locations in Bangkok: Spring Tower, The Parq, T-One Building and Asia Centre.

Spaces has over 442 workspace locations around the globe, five of which lie here in Bangkok. The open, airy interior sets the scene for creativity to spark in any kind of workspace, be it private office, flexible co-working desks, or meeting rooms. The membership’s perks include some very intriguing points, like the gym and sandwich bar.

Spaces has 5 locations in Bangkok: Summer Hill, Phahon 19, Empire Tower, Chamchuri Square and Phayathai Road that is scheduled to open in November 2022.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.