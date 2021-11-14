Good beach, great bites: the best Phuket beach walks that end with food

If you enjoy long romantic strolls on the beach, the best way to end (or begin) them is at a restaurant. Here are the beach walks with the best food in Phuket.

There are many restaurants in Phuket that offer a view of the beach and the shoreline (being an island has those perks), but for those days when you want to go for a sandy stroll, here are the restaurants that may welcome you. Whilst most are more casual venues where you could arrive in your flip flops and a light swimwear coverup, all offer some great bites and beverages you can enjoy. From cocktail hour to brunch hour, here are our favourite Phuket beach restaurants we like to visit after a walk by the sea.

Nai Harn Beach

Is Nai Harn Beach the most beautiful beach on Phuket? For those who think so, there are plenty of beautiful eateries to suit. Our favourite is certain Rock Salt, which is actually part of The Nai Harn resort, serving quality bites and bigger dishes, and a selection of extremely popular mussel dishes (they sell out fast!). Head over to Unni’s restaurant if you prefer some Mexican birria or Baja fish tacos after your beach walk, or Canelle Bakery & Co if a pastry as a treat is more your jam.

Rawai Beach

For those who seek more international cuisine, Rawai Beach is a good place to visit. Stroll along the beach and you’ll find French and Italian bar and restaurant Costa Grill, which serves up various grilled specialties. More of a pizza lover? Cafe and restaurant Macaw may be more your thing, as the homey venue offers a laid-back ambience for snacking and relaxing. Lastly, for the most beautiful view, we like Rustic & Blue by the Sea. From comforting sandwiches and snacks (they even do vegan nachos), it’s also a must-visit for those who love a smoothie after a long walk on the beach (their selection is noteworthy).

Kata Beach

Perhaps you’re more in the mood for classic Thai food. Located at Kata Beach, RoyDee is a well-known Thai restaurant serving local delicacies with a view of the beach. Similarly, on the north side of Kata Beach, you’ll find Sugar & Spice at Sugar Inn, which also serves traditional Thai food in a very casual environment. In the mood to walk along the beach and just chill out a little? Try Twilight Sky for the best sunset view on all of Kata Beach.

Bang Tao

The eateries in Bang Tao are more casual, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth visiting. Whether you go for local favourites The Local Beach Bar or Golden Fish, there’s plenty to check out. Brunch-goers should definitely try Hugo Hub for a very relaxed brunch experience, with bean bags for lounging directly on the beach. Over at Beach Cuisine you can indulge in both international and Thai dishes, though their weekly bouillabaisse (!) is definitely the highlight not to miss.

Chalong Bay

Chalong Bay gets a special mention on our list, and whilst it isn’t as traditional a Phuket beach walk, there’s still a lot to see and eat here. Whilst Street Food and Capri Express come highly recommended by local foodies, for a special experience, check out the Chalong Bay Distillery, the home of the Phuket spirit. Whilst you could spend the day sipping cocktails, or even learning how to make them properly, there are often interesting dining pop-ups here too. Cocktails, a view of the sea, and a full feast: the best reward for your beach walk in Phuket.