The best countries to visit while you’re still young

The years of youth are always shortlived. Here are the best countries to visit and travel to while you’re still young.

Youth is the time in life when we go out in the world, try new things, fail, pivot, explore, travel, and have amazing experiences. It’s okay if you don’t have it all figured out by your twenties or even your early thirties. Make use of this time and explore the world while you are young, broke, and restless. Here are some of the most enriching places young adults should visit.

These are some of the best places young adults should visit

Peru

A trip to Machu Picchu is one of the most enriching under-30 experiences. Boasting an extremely rich culture and fantastic landscapes, Peru is a sheer delight for young adults. From challenging jungle hikes and sand surfing to biking through the Andes and climbing volcanos, Peru has it all. A typical itinerary for Peru usually includes Machu Picchu, Rainbow Mountain, and Cusco.

Nepal

Endowed with a rich Hindu and Buddhist culture, Nepal serves as the base camp for Mount Everest. What makes it a perfect choice for young travellers is its affordability. Trek in the Himalayas, spot tigers in Chitwan, go paragliding in Pokhara, unwind at Boudha, and explore age-old cities in the Kathmandu Valley. Pokhara has a vibrant nightlife scene, just FYI. Trekking to Everest Base Camp or Annapurna Base Camp are also something most backpackers look forward to.

Cambodia

Southeast Asia is one of the world’s most welcoming regions for young backpackers. Cambodia is one of the many gems that this part of the world is home to. The only expensive bit of your Cambodia trip will be the flight. Once you are there, your cash will go a long way. On offer in Cambodia are quaint virgin beaches, spectacular ancient temples, and delectable cuisine. Visit the Angkor Wat temple complex – the largest religious monument in the world, and gain bragging rights forever.

Portugal

Portugal’s capital Lisbon is your quintessential European getaway. Picture narrow cobbled streets, incredible architecture, and sumptuous cuisine rooted in culture. That’s Lisbon for you. The city has always been a sought-after choice for backpackers across the globe. Young travellers also love visiting Lagos, where the party never stops. If you are looking forward to a romantic trip with your significant other, head to Lagos.

New Zealand

From magnificent mountains and golden beaches to azure blue lakes and tranquil islands, New Zealand is truly endowed with abundant natural beauty. The country may not be the cheapest to reach but it sure makes for an adrenaline junkie’s dream. From bungee jumping and sky diving to sea kayaking and wildlife hikes, New Zealand offers amazing opportunities for young adults. If you wish to explore the gorgeous backcountry, let one of the Great Walks of New Zealand leave you amazed for a lifetime.

Mexico

Thanks to stunning beaches, cheap and delicious street food, iconic museums, and lively nightlife, Mexico is nothing less than a paradise for young travellers. Mexico City will stimulate you with its myriad cultural and gastronomical offerings and cosmopolitan fabric. Its neighbourhoods like Condesa, Roma Norte, and Polanco will teach you a thing or two about community living. The city offers affordable public transportation too. Then there’s Tulum, known for its pristine beaches, yoga retreats, and bohemian vibes. Do include tequila and mezcal tastings in your itinerary to make the most of your holiday.

Kenya

Youth is the time when people develop new interests, which last for a lifetime. If you have a new-found fondness for nature and wildlife, plan a trip to Masai Mara National Park in Kenya and let your interest take new heights. The savanna grasslands of Kenya will take you back to your childhood story books with incredible wildlife and surreal sunsets painted in hues of tangerine and purple. The Big 5 of Masai Mara are lions, African elephants, rhinoceros, Cape buffalos, and leopards. Spotting these will leave you in love with the wilderness for the rest of your life.

Netherlands

Amsterdam has always been a favourite among youngsters. Often touted as North Venice colloquially, Amsterdam is a paradise for backpackers. With incredible museums, happening nightlife, chic coffee shops, and rich cultural heritage, Amsterdam offers an enriching experience. Renting a bike is the best and most affordable way to explore the Dutch capital. There’s no dearth of hip hotels and cheap backpackers hostels either.

South Korea

Thanks to K-Pop and K-dramas, South Korea has made a space in every youngster’s heart over the past few years. The country can be visited on a shoestring budget if you plan well. From pocket-friendly street food and restaurants to affordable homestays, South Korea is perfect for twenty-somethings. Spot wildlife at mountainous national parks, unwind at pristine white beaches, explore traditional temples, and devour spicy Korean food.

