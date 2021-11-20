Our 5 favourite brunch spots to visit in Koh Samui

The next time you’re on the island, make sure to visit these brunch spots in Koh Samui.
Brunch is always a good idea. Whether you’re in a buzzing metropolis or a tropical island, brunch is always a good idea. Lucky for us, Thailand is home to countless cool brunch spots. Here are our five favourite brunch spots to visit in Koh Samui.
Our favourite brunch spots in Koh Samui
If you want to fully embrace being in a tropical paradise, we’ve got the perfect brunch spot for you. Summer by Coco Tam’s is a Bali-style breakfast and brunch outlet that specialises in superfoods. Think healthy options like quinoa salads over to brunch classics like fusion pasta, all-day breakfast, and burgers. Whether you want to sip on coffee or cocktails, they’ve got you covered. Plus, the place is super cute, so there’s plenty for the ‘gram, too.
Cuisine: Fusion, healthy
Best for: Tropical beach vibes
With three branches on the island, Café K.O.B is a favoured brunch spot for travellers and islanders alike. Our favourite branch is Café K.O.B by the Sea. From American breakfast to all things toast to brunch classics, diners are spoilt for choice.
Cuisine: Thai, European, breakfast
Best for: When you don’t know what to eat, and want a bit of everything
You want brunch, you got brunch. The Secret Brunch Samui grasps the concept that healthy can be delicious with their selection of food. Some of their feel-good foods and drinks include eggs Benedict and smoothie bowls. Enter with a hungry stomach, leave with a happy body and a happy mind, and definitely don’t forget to try the croissants.
Cuisine: Desserts, vegan, all-day brunch
Best for: Guilt-free cravings
Sasatorn Coffee is recognised and revered for its coffee. So for a caffeine-induced brunch, head over to Sasatorn Coffee located within Fisherman Village. Besides coffee, the cafe offers a variety of food options such as ‘Drunken Pork’ and ‘The Byron Bay.’ For a more local palate, opt for the ‘Asian Street Food’ menu.
Cuisine: Bakery, intercontinental, Asian
Best for: Coffee lovers
Prefer hotel weekend brunches? This one is for you. Cherished by locals and expats alike, Meliá Koh Samui’s monthly brunch serves up a myriad of indulgent options. Imported French oysters, seafood, sushi, charcuterie, imported cheeses, and more: their extensive brunch menu is perfect for those really looking to indulge.
Cuisine: Seafood, live cooking stations, European favourites
Best for: Sunday brunch
