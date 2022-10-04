10 coolest Formula 1 racetracks around the globe

After this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix 2022, Formula 1 will speed off to other host cities including Japan, US, Mexico, and finally, Abu Dhabi. Las Vegas, however, will be the backdrop for the motoring event’s newest race in the 2023 season, and by all accounts it may be one of the coolest Formula 1 tracks in recent memory. But what about the other cool Formula 1 tracks around the world? Let’s take a look.

The latest track will no doubt test the mettle of drivers. After all, Formula 1 is all about speed and skills. It is simply fascinating to watch top F1 drivers in the fastest, most-technologically advanced racing cars competing for the World Championship. However, along with the thrill that the race gives, one can’t miss the amazing tracks that are beautifully and technically designed and equipped with the latest facilities to enhance the overall experience.

Since its inauguration in 1950, over 70 circuits have hosted different Grand Prix Championships over the years. Let us take a look at 10 of the coolest F1 tracks that should be on your list. Whether you are a Formula 1 fan or not, these best tracks are sure to amaze you with the sheer way they have been designed and created.

10 of the coolest Formula 1 tracks around the world

Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italian Grand Prix

Monza has hosted the maximum number of Grand Prix races ever since the World Championships began. Since 1922, there have been 72 races on the ‘old school’ track.

Also known as ‘The Temple of Speed’, the Italian street track has chicanes that keep the speed stable without allowing the racing cars to halt completely and also provides good overtaking opportunities.

Located near Milan, the race circuit has big, fast bends like Parabolica and Lesmos that test every driver’s commitment, while the front straight gives them a wonderful slipstream chance.

With 53 laps, the Italian Grand Prix circuit is 5.793 kilometres long and accommodates fans on grandstands that are mostly uncovered.

Circuit De Monaco, Monaco

The world’s second smallest country has held the World Championship 68 times on this wonderful track.

The Monaco Street Circuit is considered to be the last true, old-style track in Formula 1. While its length spans around 3.34 kilometres, Circuit De Monaco has hosted races since 1929. But it started rhosting Formula 1 in 1950, thereby becoming the second street circuit in the history of Grand Prix to host the legendary races.

While its roads were meant for daily traffic and not for the sport, the straights of the race track are short.

You can catch the prestigious and famous Monaco Grand Prix race from grandstands built along the circuit, which has 78 laps.

Silverstone, United Kingdom

This circuit hosted the first race (out of seven) of the Grand Prix in 1950 and has held the British Grand Prix 57 times since then.

Made in 1942, It used to be an old airbase for the British air force before the airfield’s perimeter road was transformed into a F1 circuit completely.

Considered to be the ‘Mecca’ for all F1 drivers and fans alike, the shape of the British Grand Prix circuit has changed over the years. To ensure safety, a number of chicanes and corners have been added to the street circuit. However, the circuit’s original character still remains intact.

More so, the fantastic corner sequence of the iconic Maggots-Becketts-Chapel complex gives drivers a big adrenaline kick. There are 52 laps on the circuit which measures 5.891 kilometres.

Audiences can enjoy the modern F1 races from the Becketts and Stowe grandstands.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

Known to be one of the deadliest tracks in Formula 1 Grand Prix racing, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has hosted the Canadian Grand Prix since 1978. It was created in 1967 for that year’s ‘Expo 67 World’s Fair’ but eventually got converted into a track.

With 41 races, this street circuit is popular for its unique and unconventional settings that include a hairpin, two sharp turns, two straights and a risky serpentine curve.

With 70 laps over a circuit length of 4.361 kilometres, the Formula 1 race can be best watched by sitting on either of the three grandstands surrounding the hairpin so that you can get the closest view of all the hairpin overtakes.

Marina Bay, Singapore Grand Prix

The night-time racing in this new track in Singapore is indeed a visual treat for F1 fans. The Marina Bay Street Circuit became a part of the World Championship scene in 2008. It was built the same year and it made history by hosting the Formula 1 race at the night. Interestingly, it has hosted 13 Grand Prix since then.

Also known as the Singapore Street Circuit, the 5.063-kilometre street circuit can be physically demanding for F1 drivers because of its tight corners, not to mention humidity and heat. With 61 laps, it also has a unique Turn 18, in which you can see the drivers passing underneath a grandstand.

Hockenheim, Germany

Built in the forests of Baden-Wurttemberg in the 30s, the Hockenheim was cut down to host the first German Grand Prix in 1970.

Also known as Hockenheimring, the races of this circuit take place over 67 laps giving F1 drivers and fans a thrilling experience. It has four long straights linked by three relaxed chicanes. You will also find a compact ‘stadium’ area at the end of the lap – making it an effortless and effective racing track.

Before 2002, the circuit had low safety standards owing to wet surfaces during rainfall. The German circuit was redesigned to avert any mishaps. The long, quick loop that ran through the forest was allocated for grazing while the overall length of the circuit became 4.574 kilometres. But drivers get to enjoy the beautiful green landscape during exciting races as well.

The total number of Formula 1 World Championships that have taken place in the Hockenheimring circuit since 1970 are 37.

To watch the action at this circuit, you can get your seats at the grandstands and at trackside hospitality of Champions Club or Formula 1 Paddock Club.

Suzuka, Japan

Originally used as a Honda test track in 1962, Suzuka became home to the Japanese Grand Prix in 1987. Since then it has hosted 32 races of the Grand Prix. More so, 13 World Championships have also been held here.

The lovely and flowing track is well-suited for modern F1 races. The iconic track has a unique design in the shape of ‘8’ along with other famous corners like 130R and Spoon that support the fast modern F1 cars and delight fans and drivers alike. The track also boasts of a cross-over and the snake-like ‘S’ curves.

Suzuka’s grandstands give you wonderful opportunities to watch the cars through curves and corners. This circuit is set at 53 laps with a length of 5.807 kilometres.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium

Included in the top Formula 1 tracks around the world is Belgium based Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps that has hosted Grands Prix since 1950. It had hosted a non-championship Grand Prix as early as 1924 and was built as a triangle-shaped track in 1921.

Also known as Spa, the circuit has a length of 7.004 kilometres and is set at 44 laps. This permanent track made its debut in 1983 after going through many design transformations.

Despite that, this ‘Driver’s dream’ has retained famous corners such as Eau Rouge, Blanchimont and La Source, while further updating the track with another corner, Pouhon.

The track also includes long straights that challenge drivers to perform their best, especially when the surface is dry. However, with the local topography and clever design, Spa is still considered to be the best F1-standard circuit in the world.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has held 55 races till date.

There’s no doubt that the elevated grandstand near Eau Rouge is sure to give you the best view of the corner but you can also get an amazing one from La Source as well. For a trackside experience, there is a grandstand located on the Pouhon corner.

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Built in 2009 as a part of Yas Islands, the Yas Marina Circuit held the Formula 1 season finale that year itself. The 5.55 kilometre track has hosted 14 Grands Prix till date.

While the track has the latest designs and lush green surroundings, you will still get the feeling of watching an old school grand Prix, amid some flashy night lights. If you fancy cars racing under lights, then you must make a trip to this circuit.

The Hermann Tilke-designed track has a 1.2 kilometres straight with slow-speed corners which is a reward for overtakers. With 55 laps, Yas Marina also has a tricky run that forces drivers to brake hard.

To get the best action, book a room with a trackside view in the Yas Hotel or find a berth in the boat’s cabin in the Marina. Or else the grandstands in the circuit are equally perfect to enjoy the races.

Albert Park, Australian Grand Prix

The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit located in Albert Park (from which it gets the name) hosted the Australian Grand Prix first in 1996. However, it is said to have hosted two non-championship races earlier in the 1950s.

Since it is a temporary facility, Albert Park can have uneven, slippery spots on the track with a few challenging corners. While the surrounding location is beautiful, the 5.303 kilometres circuit is flat and has 58 laps that still adds to the exciting races of the Australian Grand Prix.

There are some nice grandstands and general admission spots that allow audiences to watch the races. It has hosted 25 Grands Prix till date.

(Main and Featured Image: Singapore Grand Prix/Facebook)

This article first appeared on Augustman Malaysia.