Disney is bringing its world-famous attractions to Asiatique this 2022

Bangkok, brace yourselves for a magical experience as Disney is coming to Asiatique The Riverfront later this year. Some news is worth melting for.

Asset World Corporation, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, is bringing a magical Disney experience to Asiatique The Riverfront, Bangkok later this year. Sited in the creative district of Bangkok that is Charoen Krung Road, the rustic hipster haunt will receive a mystical, magical touch, and we’re already animated about it.

Towards the end of 2022, Disney will add exciting attractions to the existing lineup of attractions at Asiatique The Riverfront, and the Disney experiences will be available from the end of this year and throughout 2023. To clarify, Disney will not take over the lifestyle destination but rather introduce Disney-themed experiences as an addition. Although the specifics haven’t been announced and we’re unaware of what experiences Disney will introduce, we’re excited to see how the locale will transform into a magical wonderland. We’re thinking mascots, decor, merchandise, amusement rides, and more.

Asiatique The Riverfront is one of the most popular attractions in Bangkok for locals and internationals alike, and this partnership with Disney is partly in celebration of the destination’s 10th anniversary since its launch in the year 2012.

[Hero image credit: Asiatique The Riverfront; featured image credit: David Gardiner/Unsplash]