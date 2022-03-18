A look inside the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura opening in Seoul

28 March 2022 marks the official opening day of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Seoul.

If you need another fine-dining option to book for your next gastronomic adventure trip to South Korea, here’s the perfect opportunity.

Seoul is the contemporary Italian restaurant’s third global outpost outside of Italy, after Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, USA, and Gucci Namiki in Ginza, Tokyo. Here, the fourth global Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura will be perched on the top floor of the Gucci Gaok flagship store in the district of Itaewon, a neighbourhood that’s known for its buzzing cosmopolitan dining and nightlife.

Chef Massimo Bottura explains: “There is an invisible thread that runs through each of the Gucci Osteria globally: one that entwines Italian food with the food and produce of other great global cuisines. Korea – like Italy – embraces its food as part of its culture, and I’m so excited to welcome everyone to our Seoul outpost”.

Main Dining Room can accommodate up to 28 guests.

Seats looking out onto the terrace, which can accommodate 36 guests.

The private dining room, also known as the Room of Mirrors sits eight guests comfortably in its opulent space.

Before we jump into the dishes, you’d want to take note of the interiors here at Gucci Osteria Seoul. The South Korean outpost will take inspiration from its sister restaurant in Florence, with references to the Italian Renaissance and the eclectic mix of aesthetics embraced by Gucci. Here, guests will be welcomed with an iconic shade of green that defines the Gucci brand — from the woodwork panelling and Georgian bar patio doors framing the terrace, to sumptuous banquette and chairs, the defining characteristics of the brand is unmissable.

The restaurants will also follow a similar design aesthetic to Gucci Osteria Tokyo, with the recurring star symbol that will appear in the ceiling lights of the hall, the artisanal inlaid parquet flooring, as well as the colourful marble mosaic of the terrace.

Tortellini with Parmigiano Reggiano Cream

Mandarin Spritz

Seoul Garden

Emilia Burger

Procida

Korean Melon prosciutto (Amuse bouche)

Procida

Gucci Osteria Seoul is set to introduce a menu that brings the cultures of both countries together. The menus have been developed by internationally acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura, in collaboration with Karime Lopez, Executive Chef of Gucci Osteria Florence, as well as Seoul Executive Chef Hyungkyu Jun and Head Chef Davide Cardellini.

Signature dishes from Gucci Osteria like the legendary Emilia Burger and Tortellini with Parmigiano Reggiano Cream can be expected, as well as innovative creations on Italian-centric dishes and new seasonal Korean-inspired plates, which can be found in Seoul Garden and Summer in Adriatic.

An impressive variety of drinks will also be presented at the locale, with most 200 bins and a cocktail offering.

Gucci Osteria Seoul da Massimo Bottura is located at 223 Itaewon-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It is open daily from 11.30 am to 4 pm for lunch service, and 6 pm to 10 pm for dinner service.