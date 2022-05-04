Inside Busan’s sustainable floating city, a response to the effects of climate change

The city of Busan in Korea has unveiled a prototype for a sustainable, self-supporting floating community. Here’s a closer look at the project, and why it is a pretty impressive response to the climate change.

Inside Busan’s sustainable floating city

The phenomenon of rising sea levels poses a real risk to many coastal cities around the world. In fact, the recent IPCC report from the UN states that “sea level rise poses an existential threat for some small islands and some low-lying coasts.” Busan, a large port city in southern South Korea, hopes to anticipate rising seas by creating a self-sufficient and sustainable floating city. The first prototype structure of the island community will cover 6.3 hectares and will be able to accommodate no less than 12,000 people. As time goes by and needs change, it will be possible to add at least twenty “floating platforms” to the structure.

The floating city of OCEANIX Busan (named after the project’s partner company), hopes to provide a revolutionary level of technology to enable the city to sustain itself. Food, energy and drinking water will be produced on site. But everyone will have to contribute to the project — a form of collective responsibility in the face of the climate threat.

Contributing to a common agricultural system

Each resident will have to extract and treat their own water supply. For food, in a sustainable agriculture approach, citizens will be expected to contribute to a single urban agriculture system. Finally, the energy needed to power an entire city is substantial. In response, the project architects had the idea of setting up a system of floating and rooftop solar panels.

In general, the threat of climate change in all its forms could quickly become a major problem in the city of Busan, where rising temperatures are coupled with rising sea levels. As such, new buildings will have to be able to withstand flooding.

“Today is a pivotal milestone for all coastal cities and island nations on the frontlines of climate change,” said Philipp Hofmann, CEO of OCEANIX. “We are on track to delivering OCEANIX Busan and demonstrating that floating infrastructure can create new land for coastal cities looking for sustainable ways to expand onto the ocean, while adapting to sea level rise.”

Finally, the city of Busan is on an ambitious and ecological journey. Its mayor, Park Heong-Joon, has established a long-term program to transform Busan into a green smart city, while also launching a bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

