28 Mar 2022

Instagram guide: 10 different ways to pose at the beach this Songkran

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
In search of fresh ideas for how to nail that flattering bikini beach pose? You’ve come to the right place. Flip through our gallery of bikini beach poses we’ve curated for reference and bookmark them for your upcoming Songkran trip.

You haven’t been on vacation if you haven’t filled your feed with beautiful vacation photos. Every summer calls for the sea and basking in the sun, but there’s no denying that many of us do our research and prep our Instagram-worthy locations and photogenic poses before going.

Bikini photos can be a difficult thing to master. It all comes down to confidence, and maybe some clever angles. Swipe ahead for our gallery of beach and bikini poses you could try out on your next trip.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @looktarn_bailee; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @jannineweigel]

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

