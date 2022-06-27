Introducing Deaf Shop, Chiang Mai’s first-ever vinyl bar

Chiang Mai welcomes its first-ever listening bar: Deaf Shop. Here’s all you need to know about this exciting musical addition.

It’s an exciting time for Chiang Mai-based audiophiles. Situated in Chiang Mai Gate within the Old Town, Deaf Shop marks the northern city’s first-ever listening bar, making it the latest addition to the city’s up-and-coming music scene. Vinyl collectors will be happy to know that the listening bar also serves as a vinyl record store.

The venue exudes a cosy, retro vibe and is owned by a former Red Light Studio resident, Oomboi Lauw. Although the northern city is home to other vinyl stores, Deaf Shop is the first to offer the services of a listening bar where the music scene meets the bar scene.

In terms of the musical selection, the newly-opened listening bar does not shy away from genres. Ranging from jazz to funk to hip hop to techno and more, the collection adheres to the bar’s mantra: “to hear more, say less.”

Deaf Shop, 34 Phra Pokklao Rd, Phra Sing, Chiang Mai, +66 99 419 3925. Open Thursday-Monday from 6pm to 12am.

[All images courtesy of Deaf Shop]