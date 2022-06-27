facebook
Home > Travel > Destinations > Introducing Deaf Shop, Chiang Mai’s first-ever vinyl bar
Introducing Deaf Shop, Chiang Mai’s first-ever vinyl bar
Travel
27 Jun 2022 03:00 PM

Introducing Deaf Shop, Chiang Mai’s first-ever vinyl bar

Natasha Sethi
Introducing Deaf Shop, Chiang Mai’s first-ever vinyl bar
Travel
Introducing Deaf Shop, Chiang Mai’s first-ever vinyl bar

Chiang Mai welcomes its first-ever listening bar: Deaf Shop. Here’s all you need to know about this exciting musical addition. 

It’s an exciting time for Chiang Mai-based audiophiles. Situated in Chiang Mai Gate within the Old Town, Deaf Shop marks the northern city’s first-ever listening bar, making it the latest addition to the city’s up-and-coming music scene. Vinyl collectors will be happy to know that the listening bar also serves as a vinyl record store.

The venue exudes a cosy, retro vibe and is owned by a former Red Light Studio resident, Oomboi Lauw. Although the northern city is home to other vinyl stores, Deaf Shop is the first to offer the services of a listening bar where the music scene meets the bar scene. 

In terms of the musical selection, the newly-opened listening bar does not shy away from genres. Ranging from jazz to funk to hip hop to techno and more, the collection adheres to the bar’s mantra: “to hear more, say less.”

Deaf Shop, 34 Phra Pokklao Rd, Phra Sing, Chiang Mai, +66 99 419 3925. Open Thursday-Monday from 6pm to 12am.

[All images courtesy of Deaf Shop]

Bar Music Chiang Mai vinyl
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.