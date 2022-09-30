Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter opens in the heart of Bangkok

“Isn’t Jim Thompson that brand with Thai silks?” You’re absolutely correct, and their newest venture pushes that aspect even further than before. Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter is now open, and it’s so much more than just a place for Thai silk lovers. Here’s why we’re hanging out.

It’s a brand-new landmark that is so beautiful you cannot resist staring as you walk by—a traditional Thai design we know well and love, with a dash of modernity sprinkled throughout. The Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter is a museum, home furnishings exhibition, café, and retail shop, all in one. It’s also right next to their Art Center, adding to the area’s already thriving art scene.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jim Thompson]

About the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter in Siam

Art, history, scenery

There’s certainly something for everyone. Art enthusiasts will have a field day walking through the exhibition area, which is full of creative designs and interesting visuals. History buffs will certainly enjoy walking through the collection of six traditional teak Thai-style houses dating back to the 1950s and 1960s, as well as the extensive Southeast Asian art Jim Thompson once collected. Lovers of the lifestyle brand will be impressed by the upgraded retail experience spread over two levels and packed with over 6,000 products.

Even if you’re not into all that, you can’t tell us that the place doesn’t look Instagram-worthy. Pop by the café and enjoy the quaint, serene vibes and you’ll forget you’re in the bustling city of Bangkok. It’s just a short walk from BTS National Stadium station, and there’s plenty of parking, so the place is very accessible.

Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter is located at Kasem San 2 Alley, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok. It is open everyday from 10am-6pm, with the exception of the retail store opening from 9am-7pm. You can find out more information here.