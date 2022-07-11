The Liverpool football team is in Bangkok for a friendly pre-season game against Manchester United on 12 July 2022. While they’re in town, we came up with a unique itinerary for the team, based on five key Liverpool FC facts.

Football fans all over Bangkok are bubbly and buzzing as one of the world’s most famous teams has landed in the Big Mango. In town for just a few days, Liverpool is participating in ‘The Match’ at 8pm on 12 July at Rajamangala National Stadium. They will face off against Premier League arch rivals Manchester United, in what will mark the first friendly game of each team’s pre-season tours.

As we did for Tilda Swinton when she came to promote her movie, and Russell Crowe, when he came to promote Thailand, we came up with an itinerary for the Liverpool football team in Bangkok. Drawing on championships, history, and anthem, here are a few tips on what to do in Bangkok, if you’re a world-renowned British football club.

An itinerary for the Liverpool football team in Bangkok

First things first, the Liverpool team needs to try authentic Thai food

We have a feeling this feisty team comprises of big meat eaters, for which this restaurant on Si Phraya road is a real dream. Much like the team’s badge which features the liver bird, 100 Mahaseth honours the animal with their “nose to tail” dining experience, and a sustainable ethos. Through innovative Thai dishes, the team can feast on everything from beef tongue and ribs to blood cockles, and like the flames on the badge, expect a fiery experience. Pro tip? Before or after dinner, they could head to the newly-opened Thai-inspired Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar upstairs, and sample “resourceful” cocktails that highlight local ingredients.

They will never walk alone in Lumpini Park

Liverpool’s team anthem is arguably one of the most famous in the world, with the lyric “you’ll never walk alone” being one its most recognised. In Bangkok, a place where they’d never walk alone — or run, or jog, or skip — is Lumpini Park. Centrally located and very beloved by Bangkokians, the park is always busy with dedicated joggers and Tai Chi aunties, and the occasional monitor lizard. If the team really wants to walk a lot, they could also walk the Green Mile. This route famously connects Lumpini Park to Benjakitti Park, uniting two vast green open spaces in Bangkok, and passing by khlongs and local everyday life along the way.

For Jürgen Klopp, the team should head to Sühring

Liverpool’s team manager is none other than Jürgen Klopp, who is of German nationality. Whilst there are several German eateries around Bangkok, one of the most famous and renowned is definitely the Michelin-starred Sühring, helmed by the chef twins Thomas and Mathias Sühring. Showcasing German cuisine inspired by the chefs’ childhood memories, we have a feeling the team will be pretty impressed with a night in the Glass House of Yen Akart. In recent years, the neighbourhood has become a real must-visit destination for fine dining lovers, whether it’s for the contemporary Savelberg, the newly-opened Nordic Villa Frantzen, the incredibly romantic Italian CLARA, and for something more casual, the Argentinian steakhouse Don Asado.

For drinks, they could pay homage to Liverpool at Lennon’s

The Liverpool football team is not the only big thing to come out of Liverpool. The city is also the birthplace of The Beatles. To pay homage, the team could check out Lennon’s atop the Rosewood hotel for a fine selection of cocktails and an even finer selection of vinyl records, as the bar is known for its over 6000-vinyl collection. Other popular music bars include jazz at The Bamboo Bar or Crimson Room, or more classic and casual listening at Bar Marco, Smalls, Studio Lam, or Siwilai Sound Club. Does the team feel like dancing? Then maybe it’s time to head to Havana Social for Latin American beats, the newly-reopened Revolucion Cocktail for music and a fire show, or Sing Sing Theatre, one of Bangkok’s most beloved and mystical night clubs. It won’t quite feel like being in Anfield Stadium, but the energy may be just as addictive.

Lastly, before leaving Bangkok, here’s where and why they should go for brunch

We’re not sure if footballers really have brunch, but when in Bangkok, do as the Bangkokians do. After winning 19 League titles, 8 FA cups, a record 9 League Cups and 15 community shields, alongside 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup, it suffices to say they Liverpool is never just winning another cup. This is why we recommend (Not) Just Another Cup as a fine pre-departure brunch. They even serve bubbly before noon here, which is apt because Liverpool always has a reason to celebrate. Afterwards, they could head to Healthland just a soi down, or to the new Let’s Relax at Mahanakhon CUBE to relax those muscles. Brunch? Bubbly? And massages? They’d practically blend right in with us locals.