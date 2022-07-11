The Manchester United team has officially landed in Bangkok for a friendly pre-season game on 12 July. While they’re in town, we came up with a unique itinerary for the team, based on five key Manchester United facts.

Football fans all over Bangkok have been bursting at the seams as one of the world’s most famous teams has landed in the Big Mango. In town for just a few days, Manchester United is participating in ‘The Match’ at 8pm on 12 July at Rajamangala National Stadium. They will face off against Premier League arch rivals Liverpool, in what will mark the first friendly game of each team’s pre-season tours.

As we did for Tilda Swinton when she came to promote her movie, and Russell Crowe, when he came to promote Thailand, we came up with an itinerary for the Manchester United team in Bangkok. Drawing on championships, history, and team anthem, here are a few tips on what to do in Bangkok, if you’re a globally-renowned British football club.

N.B.: In the spirit of good sportsmanship, we also came up with an itinerary for the Liverpool team, which you can find here.

[Hero and Featured Images: Manchester United via Facebook]

An itinerary for the Manchester United football team in Bangkok

First things first, the Red Devils need to try authentic Thai food

Drawing on the beloved nickname for the team, it is only appropriate that the Red Devils try something just as fiery as the moniker bestowed on them. Never ones to hold back on the spice, Sri Trat makes for a fine option for sampling authentic Thai food, as they serve up eastern Thai dishes home to the coastal province of Trat. Within a setting that balances both traditional Thai elements with contemporary vibes, the team will be happy with the red colour scheme of the restaurant’s interiors, and the red hot flavour profiles of the dishes — from stir fried tiger prawns with garlic and chilli, over to spicy sea bass soup and yellow curry with jack fruit.

To embrace red and yellow in all its glory (glory), Chinatown is the place to visit

Manchester United’s colours are red and yellow, with a logo that is unmissable. Where else may they feel at home, surrounded by red and yellow in Bangkok? It’s got to be Chinatown. Arguably one of the most impressive Chinatowns in the whole world, we suggest the team head here to check out the street food stalls (dumplings, roast duck, noodles, patonko, oyster omelettes, and more) while admiring the multitude of gold shops that sit alongside them. Always busy and buzzing, especially in the evenings, it may not quite feel like being at Old Trafford, but it’s certainly got a fun energy to suit. For drinks, just nearby, we recommend the cool cat haven of Soi Nana Chinatown. Here, bars are within walking distance of one another, whether they go for the Thai-themed Tep Bar, Chinese-inspired Ba Hao, renowned gin bar Teens of Thailand, or the relatively new Tax bar, which also serves up Guinness on tap, in case they feel like beer.

For a piece of history, a stroll in Charoenkrung is a good idea

Old Trafford became Manchester United’s home ground in 1909. If a calling for history entices the team while they’re in Bangkok, we suggest heading to the riverside to check out buildings such as the Old Customs House, Grand Postal Building, and Assumption Cathedral. The latter actually shares a date with Old Trafford, as it was expanded in the year 1909. It boasts a traditional Thai architectural style, emphasised with Romanesque features such as columns, arcades, and arches. It is an impressive sight to behold, with the Chao Phraya as its backdrop. If the team wishes to seek out a snack after exploring these historical sights out in the heat, afternoon tea within the historic Mandarin Oriental hotel definitely also comes highly recommended. Alongside black and white photographs of famous authors and personalities that have stayed here, maybe they can enjoy a gluten-free scone, perhaps as they would in Manchester. Probably not during the season, though.

For an evening of fine dining, it’s time to head to Yen Akart, for Erik Ten Hag

Bangkok boasts an impressive fine dining scene, and options are aplenty. Touching on team manager’s Erik Ten Hag heritage, we recommend heading to Yen Akart to the new location of the Michelin-starred Savelberg. Just like Erik Ten Hag, Chef Henk Savelberg hails from the Netherlands, and serves up an exceptional fine dining menu using modern French fare with a Dutch touch. In recent years, Yen Akart has become a true haven for fine dining, and for a vast array of cuisines specifically. As multi-cultural as the Manchester United team, other notable restaurants here include the German Michelin-starred Sühring, the newly-opened Nordic Villa Frantzen, the incredibly romantic Italian CLARA, and for something more casual, the beloved Argentinian steakhouse Don Asado.

Lastly, before leaving Bangkok, here’s where and why they should go for brunch

Do footballers have brunch? We hope they do. After winning the European Cup/UEFA Champions league multiple times, as well as the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup, and the FIFA World Cup, it’s only right Manchester United visit (Not) Just Another Cup. We know we’re going quite tongue-in-cheek for this one, but the Sathorn cafe and eatery is a popular one for brunch, and they even serve bubbly at breakfast, which is only apt for a team that has won so many accolades. Afterwards, they could head to Healthland just a soi down, or to the new Let’s Relax at Mahanakhon CUBE to relax those muscles. Brunch? Bubbly? And massages? Manchester United, you’d practically become Bangkokians.