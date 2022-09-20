A Chiang Mai edition of Monopoly is coming, and you can suggest places to feature

Put your hands up if you love Chiang Mai, and put on your best poker face if you love Monopoly. Chiang Mai is officially getting its own edition of the popular board game, and they’re even taking suggestions from the general public. Here’s what we know, and here’s how to contribute your favourite spots for consideration in the game.

At the end of last month, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced that Chiang Mai would be the next city in Thailand to get its own official Monopoly board game, following the success of the Phuket edition.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Adli Wahid/Unsplash]

Everything we know about the Monopoly: Chiang Mai Edition

Set to launch in 2023, the Chiang Mai edition of Monopoly is still in the works, and participation from the general public is welcomed. At the time of writing, you’re allowed to suggest all your favourite places in the Northern city you’d like to see featured.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supason states, “we very much look forward to launching the Monopoly: Chiang Mai Edition…which is coming at a time when international travel is returning to Thailand.” He explains that very much like the Phuket game it will provide “plenty of Chiang Mai’s culture, charm, and history to be discovered.”

The game will feature the Northern city’s most famous cultural sites, landmarks, and well-known businesses and attractions. There will also be Chance and Community Chest cards that will tell the unique stories of Chiang Mai.

The Monopoly: Chiang Mai edition game is created by Winning Moves UK under the license from Hasbro and in partnership with TAT. Winning Moves will also be releasing a Top Trumps Chiang Mai edition card game.

How to contribute your favourite Chiang Mai spots to Monopoly: Chiang Mai Edition

Locals, tourists, and all-round lovers of Chiang Mai are able to suggest which locations they’d like to see featured in the game. You can contact Winning Moves via email at chiangmai@winningmoves.co.uk., or through the Chiang Mai Monopoly Facebook page. We assume that the more a certain place gets mentioned, the greater the chances it will feature in Monopoly: Chiang Mai Edition. We can’t wait to play.