The most beautiful streets in Bangkok (if you can call them that)

First khao soi is named one of the world’s best soups, then three Thai dishes are included in Asia’s best street food list. Now, Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road has been named one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to a recent study. This got us curious: how beautiful are Bangkok’s streets really? And if we’re already on the subject, which Bangkok streets are the most beautiful?

Naturally, we came up with a listicle.

As more and more locals and travellers bookmark must-visit locations not only for culture but also for ‘grammability, it was only a matter of time before somebody would rank the world’s most beautiful streets. Time Out magazine unveiled their list just last week, and once again we were shaken by the results, as Bangkok features quite highly in the ranking.

Thailand features world’s best soup, yummiest street food, and most beautiful street

It’s been a month of many shakings, actually, as first TasteAtlas named khao soi the best (the best!) soup (they called it a soup!) in the world. Many of us questioned whether khao soi could even be called a soup (a curry, a noodle dish, maybe?), and many of us questioned how it could make the top of the list. Alas, we take the top prize with pride, of course.

Next was CNN’s must-try list of street foods in Asia, also released earlier last month. This time we were a little less happy, as only 3 Thai dishes feature on the list of 50. It wasn’t only the number that had us shooketh, but also the selection. According to CNN, Thailand’s crab omelette, khao soi, and sai krok Isan make up some of the best street food dishes in Asia. Slightly random, but definitely agreeable. Those part of the Pad Krapow, Pad Thai, or Congee FC were definitely a little hurt, but we appreciate the mentions nonetheless.

Now in the third world ranking in the last four weeks, Bangkokians have yet another subject to dissect: our Yaowarat Road is one of the most beautiful in the world, according to Time Out magazine. It is ranked 8th in the world, preceded by Rue Wellington in Montreal (1st place), Gertrude Street in Melbourne (2nd place), and Great Western Road in Glasgow (3rd place). In fact, Bangkok’s Yaowarat comes in even higher than others you may expect, with London (no. 17), New York (no. 29) and even Singapore (no. 33) falling far behind us.

With our eyebrows definitely raised, and a certain sense of smugness to our freshly-stroked ego, we decided to list out even more beautiful streets in Bangkok. Why end at Yaowarat Road? There’s so much more to explore. Find our very own ranking of the most beautiful streets in Bangkok below. As we can all agree, beauty is subjective. Here we go.

The most beautiful streets in Bangkok (if you can call them that)

For gorgeous street food, it’s got to be Yaowarat Road For those who like to stop and smell the flowers, Pak Klong Talat (the famous flower market) is the place to be For beauty (achieved through manicures and trendy hair salons), head to Siam Walking Street and look at beautiful people To explore beauty through art, the creative Charoenkrung Road is where it’s at LGBTQ+ beauty can be found on Silom Road, which is also where the annual Pride Parade takes place Cultural beauty can be found on Thanon Phra Athit, and Maharat nearby To escape Bangkok beauty and find Japanese or Korean beauty, Phrom Phong and Thonglor are the must-visits for lovers of Asian culture Yen Akart is perfect for those seeking out a beautiful (fancy) residential area, with award-winning edible beauty at fine dining restaurants to suit On a different tangent, want to see beautiful backpackers drowning in cocktail buckets? Khaosan Road is your calling For those who enjoy the beauty of stillness, we suggest the intersections at Sathorn Road, Asok, or Ladprao, for the traffic here is as tightly packed and unmoving as a finished game of Tetris. #Beautiful #Zen

It’s in the eye of the beholder.