The most expensive city in the world in 2021 (no, it’s not Paris or Singapore)

We probably did not see this coming, but the most expensive city to live in is not Paris, Hong Kong, or Zurich. It’s Tel Aviv, Israel.

Last year, Hong Kong, Paris and Zurich took up the top spots as the most expensive cities to live in, but this year, the Israeli city of Tel Aviv has taken over the top spot. Check out the full list below!

Israel’s Tel Aviv has grabbed the top spot on The Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) list of the most expensive cities to live in for this year, leaving behind last year’s Hong Kong, Paris, and Zurich. The undesirable spot comes to the city after it moved up from its fifth position in 2020. The rise, according to the EIU, can be attributed to the soaring price rises, supply-chain problems, the strength of the country’s currency, shekel, against the US dollar, and more.

[Hero and featured image credit: Shai Pal/Unsplash]

Here are the world’s most expensive cities to live in

The list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in right now, as reported by Bloomberg Quint based on EIU’s release, is as follows:

Tel Aviv

Paris and Singapore

Zurich

Hong Kong

New York

Geneva

Copenhagen

Los Angeles

Osaka