The most Instagrammable cafes to check out in Hua Hin

As domestic travel slowly comes back to life again (and big plans lie ahead in the near future for international travel), we’ve got all eyes set on Hua Hin. Here are the most Instagrammable cafes we’re bookmarking.
There’s a lot to love about Hua Hin if you’re a cafe-lover. The quiet charm of the sleepy beach town has a very special appeal for lovers of the slow life. Bring a book or a podcast. Doodle in your sketch pad. Whatever you get up to, you’ve got time — and if you hang out at these cafes, you’ve got a great ambience to suit, too.
Whether you’re into rustic French vibes or you’re more of a dimsum-and-tea kind of person, here are the most interesting and most Instagrammable cafes to check out in Hua Hin.
Possibly the most Instagram-famous cafe on our list, Memory House is an avid Instagrammers heaven. The white country-style house sits amidst a wheat field, providing a rustic flair for cafe-goers. There are plenty of photogenic spots here, be it in the colourful fields, at the white wooden houses, or inside the cafe itself.
[Image Credit: @journeyjournal/Instagram]
Denoting its name from “thé”, like the French word for “tea,” Thé Tea House Hua Hin is a real must-visit for those who prefer the herbal brew over a cup of coffee. Here they serve some of the world’s best teas with a special Mariage Freres selection, alongside authentic French cakes and boulangerie. Teleport yourself to a French tea room without ever leaving Hua Hin.
[Image Credit: Thé Tea House]
Cake lovers — and those who like to ‘gram their cakes — rejoice. At Marzipan Pattiserrie & Bar, Chef Jennie and her team put together a classic and creative selection of indulgent cakes and pastries. Between stuffed doughnuts, fudge brownies, lychee rose tarts, and apple crumbles, you may enter with a “camera eats first” mentality, but succumb to a “let me eat first” reality. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
[Image Credit: @amiliahenryou/Instagram]
If you want to head to the beachside, check out 1d+ Day Artist. With black and white flags blowing in the wind (a very Instagrammable backdrop) and big beach umbrellas, it’s a cool and contemporary cafe for those who prefer a modernistic style. There’s also a larger selection of Thai food dishes, so you could have a big meal here after taking photos, too.
[Image Credit: @mindchawa/Instagram]
Seeking something more Chinese-inspired? Chaguan is your calling. The modern Chinese teahouse is located near the Pranburi Old Market and serves up an array of dim sum and tea. You’ll find plenty to ‘gram within the Chinese-inspired interiors, but if you’re looking for something a little extra, we recommend ordering the animal-shaped steamed buns especially.
[Image Credit: Chaguan Cafe]
Whilst many of the hotels in Hua Hin boast very nice cafes, Siam Bakery is a popular one in particular. Located at the entrance of the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, you don’t even have to step into the main hotel premises to enjoy an afternoon here. Between pastries and good coffee, it’s a charming and classic cafe ambience.
[Image Credit: Siam Bakery]
For fans of natural light, head to Ob-Oon Patisserie. Beyond an endearing Thai name, Chef Alex serves up comfort French cuisine and pastries here, in a cosy and comfortable ambience. We like green plants dotted around the coffeeshop as well as the in-house library here, and we enjoying lounging with a view of the sea on lazy afternoons.
[Image Credit: Ob-Oon Patisserie]
If you like to pose with props, head to Miss T Cafe. Between wooden swings and door frames, there’s plenty to play with here, and plenty to take pictures with. The white angel wings are definitely a highlight for avid Instagrammers that visit Miss T and definitely count as a must-visit check-in point for Hua Hin cafe-hoppers.
[Image Credit: Miss T Cafe]