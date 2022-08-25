Weekend trip ideas: The most Instagrammable cafes in Penang

Bangkokians can’t resist a good chance to cafe-hop no matter the country they’re in. So here are some of the cafe spots in Penang we don’t want you to hop over on your next weekend trip.

Yes, we know Penang is famous for its street food, but if you’d like a change in environment, and a casual locale that’s befitting of all the cute outfits you’ll be wearing, then your best bet would be a cafe.

Most of the cafes listed here are located in Georgetown, so you won’t have to travel too far between places, but you might want to also check out the highest (literally) cafe in Penang, located within the lush verdant greens of Penang Hill.

Read on for our list to check out the next time you’re in the quaint neighbourhood.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Yaopey Yong/Unsplash]

The most Instagrammable cafes in Penang for your next trip