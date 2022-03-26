LSA Neighbourhood Guide: 6 reasons to visit Sathorn soi 12

Bangkok is a living and breathing creature in its own right. It grows with new spots and hidden treasures popping up everywhere everyday. It’s a city for everybody: every neighbourhood, every street, every soi has a different personality to offer. And it’s truly worth exploring them all. The Thai capital is a city worth getting to know well because it will reward you handsomely – either with an out-of-the-way café that serves the best matcha latte you’ve ever had, or a little bookshop you can call your own hideaway. The LSA Neighbourhood Guides aim to help you get started towards exploring the various wonders around Bangkok. For this edition, we’re walking the Sathorn soi 12, an alley that exudes an easygoing, European charm and is home to several cool dining spots.

Located in the heart of the CBD, Sathorn soi 12 is home to some of the coolest spots in this bustling neighbourhood. You’ve got the fast-paced corporate world across the street contrasted with feel-good, laidback spots scattered all over Sathorn soi 12. The alley exudes an easygoing, almost European vibe and you’ll find plenty of places where you can spend your day. Here is our pick of six reasons why you should visit Sathorn soi 12.

[Hero and featured image credit: Rocket Coffee Bar]

6 reasons to visit Sathorn soi 12

1. Accessibility

One of the best things about this Sathorn soi 12? The location. Being extremely centrally located translates to amazing accessibility. Saint Louis Hospital is nearby for medical emergencies, as is the Saint Louis BTS station for getting around town quickly. Thanon Pan lies to one side of Sathorn soi 12 with more dining and entertainment, while Sathorn soi 10 lies directly interconnected to soi 12 from the back. All super walkable, all super convenient.

2. Chic condos

Perhaps you’re new to Bangkok and looking for a place to stay or perhaps you’re looking for a change in residence. Either way, here are two condos we recommend checking out on Sathorn soi 12: The Address Sathorn and Anil Sathorn 12. Elegantly designed and centrally located, the facilities offered at both condos make them a great place to call home. Think library, sky garden, pools, gyms, and more.

3. Home decor shopping

Furniture, home decor, and boutique store Art Resources has a branch in Sathorn soi 12, as well as a branch in the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. Here, expect beautiful, bespoke art deco-inspired furniture and home accessories. If you’ve been meaning to spice up your home, home decor shopping at Art Resources is definitely a reason to visit this street. The Sathorn branch is by appointment only, so make sure to book in advance.

4. Quality coffee and quality brunch

A good cup of coffee is always appreciated, and Rocket Coffeebar offers exactly that and more. Spend your afternoon sipping on quality brews and indulging in quality brunch at this charming and popular neighbourhood eatery. View the menu here.

5. Casual dining outlets

If you’re a foodie, you’ll be happy to know that this soi is big on dining. For cool casual dining places, you’ve got three options: Kai for modern New Zealand Cuisine; Charm Eatery and Bar for authentic Thai cuisine; Le Café des Stagiaires for cosy French cuisine; and the recently-opened XII Mediterranean Gastropub for unique Mediterranean cuisine. If you don’t find what you’re craving in soi 12, walk over to nearby soi 10 to discover a plethora of even more exciting dining options.

6. Dinner spots

As we said, Sathorn soi 12 thrives when it comes to dining. So, if your vibe is a spot that’s a little more romantic and intimate, we suggest heading over to these restaurants for dinner. Cetara Bangkok serves southern Italian seafood and pizza in a cosy, intimate atmosphere, while Tuscan-based eatery Giglio Trattoria Florentina serves authentic Tuscan food and offers a selection of Tuscan wine, perfect for an evening of wine and dine.