LSA Neighbourhood Guide: 7 reasons to visit Ladprao

The LSA Neighbourhood Guides aim to help you get started towards exploring the various wonders around Bangkok. For this edition of the LSA Neighbourhood Guide, we’re looking at Ladprao, and why you should put it on your to-go list.

Ah, Ladprao—known and often joked about for having one of the worst traffic jams in the whole country, and constantly confusing visitors on which MRT station they have to get off. After all, if you want to go to Central Ladprao, you get off at Phahon Yothin station, not Ladprao station, for reasons known by no one to this day. Still, there’s a reason why people choose to live and enjoy their daily lives here, and with this guide, we’ll show you what’s there to love about Ladprao, and why you should visit the area.

Note: This guide will also include areas around Ladprao road, alleys, and its connecting train stations, despite technically not being in Ladprao district even though Ladprao is literally in the names. It’s honestly very confusing so this will be better for the both of us.

[Hero image credit: @chowchercof/Facebook; featured image credit: Bluetamp Cafe – Specialty Coffee & All Day Brunch/Facebook]

7 reasons to visit Ladprao and all it has to offer

1. Accessibility

Ladprao area is a bit far in distance from the heart of Bangkok, but being near train stations definitely makes it very easy to visit. For the BTS, you can drop off at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station, and for the MRT, you have Phahon Yothin station and Ladprao station, depending on your destination. We advise you don’t take your car to Ladprao, as the length of the traffic jams you will get will make you question your life choices. And if you’re driving there during rush hours, text your friends you’ll be late.

2. Vivid living spaces

Ladprao is popular to live in for a reason: it’s at that sweet spot where it’s urban enough to discover new things and enjoy your hobbies, but not too urban so you can still have some peace and quiet for yourself as you’re coming back from work. Factor in that accessibility, and you have a good spot to settle down.

Life Ladprao has gorgeous views of the city and their own theatre lounge you can reserve, and M Ladprao has a beautiful rooftop pool, along with the added perk of being only a 10-minute drive away from Chatuchak market.

3. Instagrammable cafes

Sometimes we travel to a cafe for some photo opps but discover that the food is kind of meh, and sometimes it’s vice versa. But, we can assure you that Ladprao has the best of both worlds. Grab the coffee of your choice, a dish to go with it, and sink back into the quaint, tranquil vibes that these spots have to offer.

Some recommendations include Bluetamp Cafe, a relaxing little cafe with extremely good coffee and Australian brunch dishes available all day, Little Baker Cafe and Studio, a very cute spot for anyone with a sweet tooth and cravings for some really good cupcakes, and Bluekoff, a unique spot for coffee enthusiasts and those who dream of opening their own cafe. Anything you taste, along with the tools and machines used to make it can be purchased directly from them.

4. Co-working spots

Working from home can be tough. It can feel mentally cramped being in one room all day, and it’s very dangerous to work this close to the bed. You need a change of pace to get your work done and get the creative juices flowing. Luckily, Ladprao has exactly what you need.

Be sure to pop by Chowcher Cof, a quiet working space surrounded by greenery and equipped with a fish-feeding pond for when you need peace of mind, or Maven Mesh, a co-working place with food to eat, meeting rooms to rent, an outdoor gardens to relax in.

5. Gorgeous dining experiences

Due to its peaceful ambience, many restauranteurs have taken their spots in Ladprao to make sure their envisioned atmosphere is on point.

If you’re in the mood for some international delicacies, Vinefera features hearty French cuisine with Mediterranean influences—perfect for a romantic occasion or just a fun night out with your family. Or if you’re in for some Thai dishes, Kiew Kai Ka makes one of the best crab meat omelettes in town, and their greatness is guaranteed by the Michelin Guide.

There’s also the lovely Blue Sky Restaurant sitting at the rooftop of Centara Grand Ladprao. Don’t forget to order their signature bone marrow and lobster Thermidor. Get the whole grilled seafood tower if you’re with company.

6. A lot of street food

In the mood for some quick snacks or a few guilty pleasures? Ladprao is full of delicious street food you’d want to get your teeth into, literally. Just walk down the street and you’ll see stalls upon stalls of mooping, satay, som tum, fried fishballs, caramelised pork, and many many more. The best part: some of them are open till very late, so your midnight snack plans are easily covered now.

7. Great drinks with fun venues

Nightlife in Bangkok is never boring, and Ladprao certainly contributes to that fact.

Cocktail lovers will enjoy Pour, a bar with innovative drinks, attentive staff, and unique twists on an umeshu highball you wouldn’t want to miss; You Know I’m No Good Bar, a chill, yet Instagrammable spot with fun drinks and live music sessions on the regular; and Ninetails Bar and Booster, a beautiful place with reasonably-priced cocktails and a venue that transports you into a Wong Kar-wai film—well, minus all the intense smoking.

If you’re in a more lively mood, try Rin Bar, the local izakaya with live music and a beer buffet from Sunday to Thursday. The 7th Heaven Rooftop Bar (not to be confused with the more “risque” bar with a similar name) features a great selection of beers, and the vibes you can only expect from the rooftop.