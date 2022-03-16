In other news, Pete Davidson is going to space on a Blue Origin space flight

It seems to be his year. Comedian Pete Davidson is all set to go into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space flight.

On 23 March, 2022 at 8:30 am CST (9:30 pm SGT) Davidson will join a crew of six people to shoot into the Earth’s orbit for nearly 11 minutes on the New Shepard space capsule, named after Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space.

About Pete Davidson’s space sojourn

The space flight and crew

This March flight will mark the capsule’s fourth manned trip. Jeff Bezos himself was a part of its first flight with others on board in July last year. This will also be the capsule’s overall 20th trip and will have other distinguished guests along with the Saturday Night Live star.

The other crew members include corporate turnaround specialist and angel investor Marty Allen, philanthropist Sharon Hagle and her husband Marc Hagle, Tricor International president and CEO, teacher and world explorer Jim Kitchen and George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies and a NASA alum.

Passengers can feel a few minutes of weightlessness in the out-of-the-world journey before the capsule parachutes and lands in the west Texas desert.

The news

The news of Pete Davidson’s space flight first began to float when Page Six revealed that a contract was underway between him and the Amazon boss in January. Back then Pete and his star girlfriend Kim Kardashian were spotted having dinner with Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in the latter’s Beverley Hills home.

Other celebrities in space

In October 2021, Star Trek‘s Captain Kirk actually went into space on a Blue Origin space flight. At 90, William Shatner became the oldest person to reach space and cross the Kármán line, which marks the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and space and is nearly 100 kms above the planet’s surface.

This was followed by former NFL star and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan reaching the outer world in December 2021. He tweeted about the magical experience and wrote “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!! WOW…. that was amazing!!!”

