How much a private jet charter in Thailand costs and what it offers

We’ve all seen celebrities and world leaders making glamorous entries at events in some of the most expensive and luxurious cars. Similarly, they are also known to travel between destinations in private jets designed for the most comfortable and plush journeys. Have you ever dreamed of travelling in such a manner and making a grand entry? Well, we have rounded up all the information on how to book a private jet charter in Thailand, its cost and other details that you must know.

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in South East Asia. Hence, its capital city, Bangkok, sees a lot of commercial and private flights arriving daily. Such is the high demand that most of the charter flights in the country operate from Suvarnabhumi Airport or the main Bangkok International Airport.

All you need to know about how to charter private jets in Thailand (and what it costs)

Amenities of a private jet charter

An array of premium luxury services await you on a private jet charter. From customised food options to personal staff, lounges, spacious leg rooms and lavishly decorated spacious interiors — such air charter amenities make trips more relaxing and enjoyable.

That’s not all, you don’t have to wait in long queues for security check-ins or pay for extra baggage capacity during your travels. Additionally, flexible timings, multiple routes and shorter travel times make them an ideal option for a relaxing holiday.

With a seating capacity of 4 to18 heads on average, private jet charters are usually small aircraft that are solely meant for personal use and do not include regular passengers. Moreover, they are not a part of the regular airline schedule and can take you to domestic and international destinations. Certain charter services are also used to airlift critical patients and transport them.

Why choose private jet flights in Thailand?

Thailand is home to some of the most beautiful beaches and islands in the world. And, when it comes to reaching some of the far-flung pristine beaches in no time, the Bangkok private jet charter sector is one of the best options.

However, one doesn’t always have to travel long distances to hop on to private jet charters. If you are looking for an aerial view of the urban city, renting private premium helicopters in Bangkok can be equally thrilling.

Those who want nothing but the best can take off on a city tour where you can see the beautiful Chao Phraya River, the Grand Palace, the Reclining Buddha, other ornate shrines and much more. Additionally, high-end brands at sprawling shopping centres, luxury hotels, incredible spas and world-famous restaurants await you in Bangkok. To make your journey even more memorable, you can leave city limits and take off for Phi Phi Islands, Krabi, Pattaya city and other popular beaches for the ultimate Thai holiday.

Landing in other famous locales in Thailand on a private jet is sure to elevate your trip to the next level. Some of the popular private jet destinations include Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Similan Islands. For tourists looking to visit different countries, a quality charter flight service can easily take you to Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Airports in and around Thailand to book charter private jets and its cost

Thailand’s private jet sector is extremely well connected and seamlessly links Bangkok with other prominent airports and destinations across the world. Whether on a business trip or leisure travel, such services assist the luxury tourism sector by offering bespoke solutions to all your flying requirements.

Albeit the Bangkok International Airport is the main hub, air charter services are also available in other nearby airports like Don Mueang International Airport, Kamphaeng Saen Airport Khok Kathiam Airport and Pattaya Airport. Depending on your destination, you can identify the nearest airport for the fastest route.

From light and midsize jets to heavy and ultra-long-range charter aircraft, helicopters and VIP airliners, clients have ample options when they wish to fly to and from the capital.

On average, the fares start from USD 2,200 (approximately THB 78,926) for a very light jet carrying two to four passengers. It can go over USD 23,000 (THB 825,196 approximately) for a VIP airliner that can accommodate 16 to 50 heads.

How to charter a private jet in Thailand

Booking a private jet charter in Thailand for both short and long distances is extremely simple.

Though many air charter service providers act only as intermediaries and do not own and operate any aircraft themselves, they provide good rates and packages, depending on your need. Contact your travel agents or get in touch with a local aircraft operator to get a quote.

Some companies offering private jet charters in Thailand are as follows:

Paramount Business Jets — offers light and heavy jets, airliners and helicopters.

Luna Jets — offers emergency air charter, cargo flights, last-minute private jets, cargo, and private, business and group charters.

VIP Jets — offers air ambulance, midsize and light jets for corporate and leisure travel.

Bitlux — offers different light, large and super-midsize jets along with turboprops and heavy jets.

Evojets — offers medical flights, cargo charter and pet-friendly private flights as well as ultra-long-range jets, airliners and other aircraft catering to your requirements.

(Main image credit: Bradley Prentice/ @bradley_prentice/ Unsplash)