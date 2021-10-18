An itinerary for Russell Crowe in Bangkok, based on his best movies

By now you’ve probably heard the news and seen the selfies: Russell Crowe is in Bangkok.

After duly serving his quarantine time in the Phuket Sandbox (and having some positive things to say about it, too), the actor is out and about in Thailand filming a new movie. Yet whilst we’re always excited about what the actor will bring to our screens, the behind-the-scenes is far more intriguing to us at the moment.

Lost in Bangkok, part 2. pic.twitter.com/OH3rsDft0S — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) October 14, 2021

Over the weekend, Russell posted a series of selfies at various check-in points across town. He went on a bike ride by the river, and captioned it “Lost in Bangkok.” He also photographed our notoriously famous electricity cables, and wrote “Bangkok dreaming…”

Here, we’ve put together an itinerary for Russell Crowe, in case he’s in need of some inspiration. We based it on his past movie roles because it felt right. Since he’s in town with Zac Efron, we imagine the two getting up to quite some fun in Bangkok, and we have some ideas for them. Naturally, please take this story with a grain of salt (but Russell, if you’re reading, we stan).

Like a real Gladiator, Russell Crowe tours Bang Krachao on a bicycle to gear up for the games

We already know Russell enjoys bike rides with his team, so we’re suggesting he check out Bangkok’s Green Lung to take this bicycle game to the next level. Riding through the greenery on Bang Krachao, he may have to look out for curious creatures (rainy season is python season after all), which will be reminiscent of his time on Gladiator, maybe. After their boat ride back to central Bangkok, he could cool off with Zac Efron at those open-air gyms in Lumpini Park. We’d like to see that one on our daily run.

He gets pensive at the BACC because he has a Beautiful Mind

After grabbing a snack with the students around SamYan, Russell could head to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) to ponder and get pensive. We know that mind is filled with all things beautiful (and maths), and we think this is a good space for these thoughts. Downstairs, he could pick up a Thai drip coffee at Gallery Drip. However, we take no responsibility if this triggers his brain once the caffeine kicks in.

He could sing outside the TCDC to feel Les Miserables

Granted, the Thailand Creative Design Centre is no court of law, but its brutalist architecture is definitely worth admiring. We suggest Russell Crowe visits The Grand Postal Building to remind him of his singing career on Les Miserables. Afterwards, he can walk (or march) over to the Mandarin Oriental and dine at Le Normandie for some fine French fair. It makes sense.

Khlong tour maybe, Russell? You’re our Master and Commander

Whilst the adrenaline level may be significantly lower on this boat ride, Russell could bring back days from The Far Side of the World with a khlong ride through Bangkok. They don’t call our city the Venice of the East for no reason, and something tells us Russell would definitely take a selfie with a Komodo dragon. Just to keep in with the theme, perhaps he could end the day with some classic boat noodles, too.

He enjoys a late night cruise in a tuk tuk, yet is mindful of curfew, because he’s certainly no American Gangster

Every tourist to Thailand needs to enjoy a tuk tuk ride at least once. Whilst us locals would never do it, we fully support Russell Crowe riding a tuk tuk across town. Of course, seeing as the nightly curfew has not yet been lifted, we hope the actor makes it back to his hotel in time, and manages to pick up some street food on the way — we’re thinking of those lookchin meatball stalls, where he could also get some Thai-style hot dogs, just for laughs.

Lastly, he heads to the bars in China Town, and keeps it Confidential

Several of the bars on that other Soi Nana have re-opened, and are serving kratom mocktails and dining menus. A great spot to keep things lowkey, we can imagine Russell and the team exploring local Thai ingredients and mingling with the hipsters here. Whatever you get up to, trust us Russell, we’ll keep it BKK Confidential. We’re Nice Guys.