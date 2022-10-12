Silom Edge opens as a new 24-hour food destination in Bangkok

Whether it’s a breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, or a midnight snack—you name it—Silom Edge is ready to cater to your needs round the clock.

Bangkok is no stranger to malls. In fact, we have so many plenty of art students are already writing their essays against them. Still, a 24-hour mall is a great, new addition to the busy corner connecting Silom and Rama IV. It’s connected to both BTS Saladaeng station and MRT Silom station, and they have plenty of parking spots. The accessibility is off the charts.

[Hero and featured image credit: Silom Edge]

The ground and basement floors are already filled with dining spots, with more planned to open this year. More venues are also scheduled to open on the 9th floor, while 1st and 2nd floors will deal with lifestyle, along with 3rd and 4th floor handling with wellness.

As of now, guests are able to experience good espressos from Pacamera Coffee Roasters, sip on some rich broth from A-Ramen, grab delicious éclairs from Bonnie Cafe & Bakery, and many many more.

Seeing the location and the delicacies they offer, it would not be a surprise if it’s to become a popular spot amongst mall loiterers of Bangkok soon. Especially for those with late night munchies.