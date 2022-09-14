Singapore’s Merlion turns 50 years old: Here’s how they’re celebrating

Anyone who has ever been to Singapore will be familiar with the infamous Merlion. This September, the statue is officially turning 50 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about the birthday party.

Singapore’s Merlion has been a point of intrigue for years now, drawing in tourists and making for a must-visit (and get a fun picture clicked) for those visiting the country. As the statue turns 50 on September 15, the Singapore Tourism Board has planned several activities to celebrate the mythical creature’s golden jubilee in style. We have all the details.

Ever since its installation in 1972, the Merlion statue has been a much-loved structure in Singapore. The national icon has a long history, and has grown into a well-known and well-loved symbol of tourism over the years. If you’re any good at math, you’ll know that the iconic structure, a beautiful public art, is set to celebrate its 50th birthday tomorrow, on September 15. To bring in the same, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has several activities planned.

[Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Jay Ang/Unsplash]

Book your stay at Marina Bay Sands here

The Merlion’s golden jubilee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie (@sophiechocomint)

To celebrate the structure’s longevity and continued popularity, the STB is set to host a month-long party, which will draw in tourists as well as locals and boost economy. The party in Singapore is set to include limited-edition, Merlion-themed food and beverages, goodies, retail products and a lot more.

According to Straits Times, the statue will be lit up in a golden hue from September 15 till September 29, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 pm, to mark its golden jubilee. This is not all – the statue will continue to be lit throughout the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, which is set to happen from September 30 till October 2, 2022, the report adds. This will make for some spectacular sights, as tourists are expected to flock to the statue to get a glimpse of it and capture the beauty on camera.

Book your stay at Shangri-La Singapore here

According to Asia One, people can download the Visit Singapore Travel Guide app and follow the Merli-Go-Round x Merlion 50 guide, to be able to meet all the six official Merlions in the country. Upon completing all quests at these Merlions, participants will be able to redeem a limited-edition Merli Wrist Rest Plushie (while stocks last), the report adds. This event will be on till September 30, 2022.

That’s not all – the STB has launched several F&B ventures to celebrate Merlion’s birthday, including special themed drinks that will be available at Marina Bay Sands. In addition, you will also be able to purchase and play Let’s Go, a board game for children featuring Merli and attractions around Singapore.

This article first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.