Singapore to scrap all tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Planning a trip to Singapore soon? You may not need a COVID-19 test to enter.

Vaccinated travellers, unite. The requirement of all COVID-19 tests for fully vaccinated visitors will “very soon” be removed by Singapore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the city-state’s tourism board said earlier this week.

According to Bloomberg, Singapore Tourism Board CEO Keith Tan said that the decision might be taken in the next few weeks.

(Main image: STB/@stb_sg/Twitter; Featured image: Unsplash/Jisun Han)

Singapore moving towards normalcy as restrictions dropped

Most restrictions dropped

Most of the restrictions put in place to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus have already been dropped in Singapore for vaccinated travellers.

There is no need for quarantine or on-arrival tests for those who have been inoculated against the virus. The test still needed for fully vaccinated passengers is a pre-departure COVID-19 test taken before arriving in Singapore.

Bloomberg reports that once all tests are removed for arriving passengers, the Southeast Asian economic giant will join a select list of countries where restrictions have almost completely been lifted. These include the UK, Norway, Jordan and Ireland.

Gradual steps to full reopening

Singapore has been taking gradual steps towards opening up the country to visitors from around the world.

In March, the city-state removed the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers from places in the General Travel category to apply for a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) pass before entering Singapore. Inoculated travellers are allowed to take any flight or ferry to the country to be accorded quarantine-free treatment upon arrival.

In an address to the country on 24 March, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that cross-border travel will ease “substantially” with the Omicron situation “well under control”.

He also said that the simplified Vaccinated Travel Framework will allow citizens of the country to travel abroad “almost like before COVID-19”.

As per the PM’s announcement, several key changes were made to the country’s COVID-19 policy on 29 March. These include making the wearing of masks optional and doubling gatherings to 10.

As per a decision taken on 4 April, all bars, pubs, karaoke establishments, discotheques and nightclubs were fully reopened on 19 April.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.