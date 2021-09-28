8 socially-distanced honeymoon ideas that embrace nature

Whilst many think of the beach when they’re planning their honeymoon, there’s no denying that COVID-19 has changed travel, and thereby changed honeymoon travel, too.

While conventional beaches might be enticing for some couples planning their honeymoon, many new couples are looking for new and different experiences and finding unique honeymoon destinations around the world for their travel.

Here are some unique honeymoon ideas for post-COVID travel that will allow you to spend quality time with your beloved as well as satiate your appetite for wanderlust.

From witnessing wildlife at Africa’s Masai Mara to cycling on the routes of Ireland with your soulmate, here are some ideas you can give a shot. So, pack your bags and set out on an adventure for some adrenaline-fuelled activities at some of the most picturesque locations around the world.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Roberto Nickson/Unsolash]

Experience the wild in Africa’s Masai Mara

This honeymoon destination is the perfect option for those who love to explore wildlife. Masai Mara is a well-known safari destination in Kenya. The 1,510 square kilometres vast expanse of African Savanna plains will surprise you beyond measure and is a treat for animal lovers.

The wildlife conservation haven is home to the Big Nine — lions, leopards, rhinoceroses, elephants, buffaloes, giraffes, zebras, cheetahs and hippopotamuses. One can also spot other majestic creatures roaming freely in their natural habitat. There are a host of activities for couples to enjoy, including Game Drives, Hot Air Balloon Safaris, Maasai Village Visit, Walking Safaris & Nature Hikes, Horseback Safaris, Bush Meals & Sundowners. Trekking Mount Kilimanjaro is a good option for those seeking adventure.

Choose from their popular safari packages: five days Masai Mara Safari, luxury four days Masai Mara Safari, three days Masai Mara safari and all safaris. The park also offers honeymoon packages for couples.

Masai Mara also offers a bevvy of options for your stay, suitable for ranging tastes and preferences. The best part is that these accommodations are located inside the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Choose from luxury tented camps and lodges, upper mid-range camps, budget camps, safari lodges and private houses, among many others. Whether you want a luxurious hotel stay or a camping experience, Masai Mara has your back.

A wonderland for adventure junkies in Tasmania

Offering exotic views of lush forests and vast wildlife, Tasmania is the perfect romantic getaway with a dash of thrill. This unique honeymoon destination in Australia is a serene island in the lap of nature.

Tasmania’s capital city Hobart will mesmerise you with its tourist delights. Once in Hobart, don’t forget to visit the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), which is one of the best museums in Australia. Foodies will have the time of their lives as they get a taste of the local gourmet food — the people of Hobart make their own wine, beer, cheese and pastries.

Explore tranquil mountains and majestic waterfalls, put on your walking shoes and witness Tasmania’s highest waterfall — Montezuma Falls. The best part of the visit is the bewitching wildlife which you’ll encounter on your way to Montezuma Falls. Those up for challenges can set their sights on Cradle Mountain, the mesmerising view from the top of the mountain is worth every bit of the sweat and hard work. The Freycinet National Park and Wineglass Bay are among other attractions in Tasmania.

Opt for scenic flights and cruises to best enjoy the beauty of this island. The Western Tasmanian Wilderness National Parks is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites. Boat Harbour Beach Luxury Villa, Tamar Valley Resort, Wrest Point and Freycinet Resort are some places you can stay at in Tasmania.

Take a road trip to the Outback in Australia

From star-gazing to checking out Kangaroos and canyons, the Australian Outback won’t disappoint you. The Outbacks are typically undeveloped stretches of arid or semiarid lands that are far away from the populous and more settled areas. One of the most unusual honeymoon destinations in the world, the Outbacks will blow you away with natural beauty.

Near Adelaide is the Flinders Ranges, which is rich in Aboriginal history. This place will be a treat for those who appreciate beautiful rock formations and enjoy county pubs. Other attractions include a sunken amphitheatre called Wilpena Pound and Lake Eyre. Coober Pedy and Nullarbor Plain are two other outbacks near Adelaide. The Wilpena Pound Resort and the Desert Cave Hotel will prove comfortable for your stay.

If you are planning to give a spiritual touch to your Outback adventure, then opt for the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park near Darwin. Stay at the Ayers Rock Resort and experience their Sounds Of Silence, which offers “an evening of dining under the sparkling outback sky”. The Nitmiluk National Park and the Kakadu National Park are must-visit sites.

The red and rustic landscape of Mungo National Park in New South Wales will give you an otherworldly feel. Guided by an Aboriginal ranger, couples can take a tour of the Walls of China, “where erosion has sculpted sand and clay into fragile yet imposing formations.” The main campground has accommodation facilities and has 33 campsites. New South Wales’s Warrumbungle National Park is the best place for stargazing. One can also check out the Siding Springs Observatory. Visitors can stay at the Balor Hut campground.

Taste the serene life on San Juan Island

Once in Washington state’s San Juan Island, get ready to immerse yourself in art and history. Start with a visit to the San Juan Island National Historical Park.

You can also try your hand at other recreational activities like boating, fishing, kayaking, whale-watching and hiking. San Juan Island is one of those unusual honeymoon destinations which will soothe your senses.

If you and your partner like to try out local beverages, Madrone Cellars & Ciders, Archipelago Beverage Company, Westcott Bay Cider and San Juan Island Distillery and San Juan Vineyard are some best options. Take your partner on a wine-tasting spree and a trip to the bustling markets of the island.

Want to enjoy a beautiful view along with your food? Head to Roche Harbor Resort Dining or Friday Harbor House Restaurant for a date with your soulmate. The Orca Inn, Hillside House Bed & Breakfast, Roche Harbor Resort and Friday Harbor Vacation Rentals are some places to stay. San Juan Island is a honeymoon destination that will enthral you to the core.

A treat for mountain lovers in the Sunnmøre Alps

For those who prefer an adventurous and active honeymoon, head to Norway’s Sunnmøre Alps — a stretch of jagged peaks, rolling hills and lesser-known amongst tourists. Couples can partake in climbing, hiking, surfing, skiing, sailing and whale watching.

While Sunnmøre Alps’s fjord offers the most mesmerising views for when you halt during a hike, it is also the perfect pick as one of those unusual honeymoon destinations for its less crowded and peaceful environs.

To make your romantic escape even more special, you can see the Northern Lights together while sipping champagne under the starry night sky — an experience many vye for.

Couples can also roam around the Sunnmøre district on a local ferry. Those who love quaint villages shouldn’t miss taking a road trip to Geiranger — a tourist village in the Sunnmøre region. Visit Ålesund — the largest city in Sunnmøre and one of the best honeymoon spots — which is known for its art nouveau architecture. Once in Ålesund, don’t forget to dine at the XL Diner. Some places to stay include Hole Hytter, Nybøen Holiday House, Valldal Fjordhotell-by Classic Norway Hotels and Homlong Camping Hytter.

The perfect seaside getaway at Comporta

One of the unique honeymoon destinations, Portugal’s Comporta will make your trip even more special if you love to shop. Home to high-profile brands like Christian Louboutin, Jacques Grange and Philippe Starck, shop to your heart’s content in the Portuguese village surrounded by sand dunes, pine trees and the ocean.

When in Comporta, don’t forget to get a taste of some regional flavours and try their incredible food. Comporta Café and Restaurante Ilha do Arroz will satisfy your hunger pangs. Witness the authentic culture of Comporta and lose yourself to the simplicity of nature.

Campo De Arroz, Quinta da Comporta, 3 Bicas Villa will make your stay comfortable in Comporta.

Try your hand at surfing and horseback riding, when in Comporta. Let go of the much-crowded Ibiza for a change and enjoy the beauty of Comporta’s paddy-striped coast. Spend some quality time with your partner at the white sand beaches of Comporta.

Chase waterfalls through Iceland

Another unique honeymoon destination is witnessing the tranquillity of nature in Iceland. Famous for its gorgeous waterfalls, the beauty of Iceland will take your breath away.

Seljalandsfoss, Skógafoss, Gullfoss, Dettifoss, Godafoss, Aldeyjarfoss, Hrafnabjargafoss, and Bruarfoss are some must-visit waterfalls. Apart from admiring these waterfalls, you can also visit Blue Lagoon in Grindavík, Strokkur Geysir — the most famous geyser in Iceland — the Landmannalaugar Nature Reserve in the Highlands, the Maelifell Volcano, the Myrdalsjökull Glacier Park, Askja Caldera and Hallgrímskirkja.

Considered as one of the most beautiful honeymoon spots in Iceland, you and your partner can witness the Northern Lights here as well.

Hilton Reykjavik Nordica, Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre, Buubble: The 5 Million Star Hotel and Hotel Rangá are some places for your stay.

Cycle your way to bliss in Ireland

If both you and your partner love cycling, then Ireland is a honeymoon destination not to be missed. Cycling is indeed one of the most unique honeymoon ideas to try out.

Beara Way Cycling Route, County Cork; Burren Cycleway, County Clare; Aran Islands, County Galway; The Great Western Greenway, County Mayo are some beautiful stretches encompassing magnificent mountains, valleys and rugged coastline where you can cycle around. You can find a route on Cycling Ireland.

Charting these scenic stretches are adventurous and equally romantic. Nature lovers will love their tryst with Ireland.

The Killarney National Park, Dingle Peninsula, Downhill Beach, Blarney Castle, Burren National Park, Aran Islands, and Ring of Kerry are some popular destinations in Ireland.

Ireland has all the ingredients for a perfect honeymoon. When here, you can opt for Brooks Hotel, The Fitzwilliam Hotel, The K Club, Cliff at Lyons and The Cliff House Hotel.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.