From tomorrow, Test&Go will be cancelled, but Thailand Pass remains

Whilst we’re looking forward to the cancellation of the Test & Go scheme, for the time being, Thailand Pass will still remain from 1 May 2022.

Starting from tomorrow, travellers will no longer need to go through the Test & Go entry scheme, which means no more alternative quarantine hotels and RT-PCR tests. While they still need to show evidence of Thailand Pass registration, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) assured that the procedures will be improved for a smoother, faster process.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Anantachai Saothong/Unsplash]

No more Test & Go, but register for Thailand Pass still

All travellers will be asked to register for Thailand Pass, which includes the following: vaccination certificates, hotel bookings, insurance documents, and RT-PCR test bookings upon their arrival. While trying to facilitate the process, the CCSA will also keep an eye on the situation. If there are obvious signs of COVID-19 recovery, the rule is expected to be scrapped as well according to Dr Sumanee Wacharasint, assistant spokeswoman of CCSA and director of the Department of Disease Control‘s Risk Communication and Health Behavioural Development Bureau.

Therefore from May 1, fully vaccinated travellers will only be required to register for Thailand Pass and urged to take their own ATK tests during their stay. If they test positive, they can proceed with their insurance company or treat themselves accordingly.

Unvaccinated travellers can enter Thailand by providing Thailand Pass registration and the proof of a negative RT-PCR test less than 72 hours prior to the trip. If they’re deemed high risk, a 5-day quarantine is mandatory.

The next step of the easing up of regulations would be the cancellation of ATK tests and Thailand Pass for foreign visitors.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.