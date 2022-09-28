Thailand braces itself for Typhoon Noru

If you’re reading this, we hope you’re home. Thailand is bracing itself for a heavy storm which already has a name: Typhoon Noru.

According to the Bangkok Post, authorities are already on high alert as the rapidly intensifying Typhoon Noru is expected to reach Thailand this Thursday. There is great concern especially in those areas that are already flooded, and still lie in its path.

Thailand prepares for Typhoon Noru

Preparations are already in order to deal with Typhoon Noru, and these included close monitoring, flood response plans, relief operation units, and evacuation plans, as well as temporary shelters.

The highest-risk provinces are located along the Mekong River, where water levels are expected to rise all the way up until 2 October. Especially in the northeast, provinces have been told to prepare for heavy downpours from today.

Bangkok too is on alert as there are warnings for heavy floods. Especially at-risk areas include Min Buri, Nong Chok, and Lat Krabang.

Typhoon Noru’s path from Vietnam to Thailand

According to the Meteorological Department, Typhoon Noru hails over Vietnam, and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before moving over Laos and to Thailand.

Measures are being taken at various irrigation projects to mitigate the impact of rising water levels, and to discharge water out to the Mekong as fast as possible.

For now, all we can do is await the storm and prepare as much as we can. Stay home, stay alert, and hope for the storm to pass safely.