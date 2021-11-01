Thailand re-opening: 10 kind of random things we’re looking forward to

It’s been nearly two years since travellers to Thailand could enter the country without mandatory quarantine. As we gear up for re-opening on 1 November 2021, here are a few things we’re looking forward to.
Who can forget the harrowing scenes of Sukhumvit completely quiet and lonely during the various lockdown periods this year and last? Covid-19 has shaken even a city even as busy as Bangkok, and really proven to us just how much of a difference our foreign visitors made to our local scene.
[Hero Image Credit: Robin Noguier/Unsplash]
What we’re looking forward to as Thailand re-opens on 1 November 2021
As vaccinated tourists will soon be able to enter Thailand without a strict 14-day ASQ process, we’re looking forward to things we never thought we’d be looking forward to. From elephant pants on the sky train to Instagram being back abuzz, here’s a list of 10 kind of random happenings we can’t wait to witness again.
- Suvarnabhumi coming back to life and not looking so terrifyingly empty every time we fly
- Thai street food photos taking over Instagram (Fried scorpion? At a night market? Groundbreaking)
- The smell of tourists on the BTS
- Giving wrong directions to tourists getting off the BTS
- Traffic along Sukhumvit (just kidding, that’s still a nightmare)
- More Russell Crowe kind of content
- The sound of conversation and cutlery at busy restaurants
- Calling to make reservations and not getting a table at busy restaurants (we missed that exclusivity)
- Going out and seeing unfamiliar faces (the thrill of making friends with strangers)
- Finally leaving (and then maybe even coming back with no complications)