Home > Travel > Destinations > Thailand re-opening: 10 kind of random things we’re looking forward to
Thailand re-opening: 10 kind of random things we’re looking forward to
Travel
01 Nov 2021 12:23 PM

Thailand re-opening: 10 kind of random things we’re looking forward to

Lifestyle Asia
Thailand re-opening: 10 kind of random things we’re looking forward to
Travel
Thailand re-opening: 10 kind of random things we’re looking forward to

It’s been nearly two years since travellers to Thailand could enter the country without mandatory quarantine. As we gear up for re-opening on 1 November 2021, here are a few things we’re looking forward to.

Who can forget the harrowing scenes of Sukhumvit completely quiet and lonely during the various lockdown periods this year and last? Covid-19 has shaken even a city even as busy as Bangkok, and really proven to us just how much of a difference our foreign visitors made to our local scene.

[Hero Image Credit: Robin Noguier/Unsplash]

Thailand reopening november 1 2021
Image Credit: Arran Cheetham/Unsplash

What we’re looking forward to as Thailand re-opens on 1 November 2021

As vaccinated tourists will soon be able to enter Thailand without a strict 14-day ASQ process, we’re looking forward to things we never thought we’d be looking forward to. From elephant pants on the sky train to Instagram being back abuzz, here’s a list of 10 kind of random happenings we can’t wait to witness again.

  1. Suvarnabhumi coming back to life and not looking so terrifyingly empty every time we fly
  2. Thai street food photos taking over Instagram (Fried scorpion? At a night market? Groundbreaking)
  3. The smell of tourists on the BTS
  4. Giving wrong directions to tourists getting off the BTS
  5. Traffic along Sukhumvit (just kidding, that’s still a nightmare)
  6. More Russell Crowe kind of content
  7. The sound of conversation and cutlery at busy restaurants
  8. Calling to make reservations and not getting a table at busy restaurants (we missed that exclusivity)
  9. Going out and seeing unfamiliar faces (the thrill of making friends with strangers)
  10. Finally leaving (and then maybe even coming back with no complications)

Travel Thailand Destinations covid-19
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk