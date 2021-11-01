Thailand re-opening: 10 kind of random things we’re looking forward to

It’s been nearly two years since travellers to Thailand could enter the country without mandatory quarantine. As we gear up for re-opening on 1 November 2021, here are a few things we’re looking forward to.

Who can forget the harrowing scenes of Sukhumvit completely quiet and lonely during the various lockdown periods this year and last? Covid-19 has shaken even a city even as busy as Bangkok, and really proven to us just how much of a difference our foreign visitors made to our local scene.

[Hero Image Credit: Robin Noguier/Unsplash]

What we’re looking forward to as Thailand re-opens on 1 November 2021

As vaccinated tourists will soon be able to enter Thailand without a strict 14-day ASQ process, we’re looking forward to things we never thought we’d be looking forward to. From elephant pants on the sky train to Instagram being back abuzz, here’s a list of 10 kind of random happenings we can’t wait to witness again.