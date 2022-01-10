Thailand Sandbox scheme: Which destination should you go for?

Thailand has added five more destinations to its Sandbox scheme, as part of its reopening to tourists (and expats travelling home) into Thailand. Here is how to know which one is the best destination for you.

This is the latest news on the ‘Sandbox’ scheme: Thailand has added five more destinations to the program. Starting Tuesday, 11 January 2022, travellers can register to enter the country through the sandbox schemes in the following destinations: Koh Tao, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phang Nga.

[Hero image credit: Mohamed Masaau/Unsplash]

Sandbox scheme: the way it works

In case you’re unsure how it works, here is how.

Terms and conditions:

1. The ‘Sandbox’ program is only open to fully vaccinated travellers

2. A PCR test is required upon arrival in Thailand

3. Travellers must book a stay at an SHA approved hotel or resort

Under the ‘Sandbox’ scheme:

1. Travellers don’t have to quarantine

2. Travellers can travel freely but only in the designated area (one of the five destinations)

3. Travellers must stay in the area for seven days before traveling on to other approved destinations

Which Thailand Sandbox destination should you go for?

Whether you’re a returning Thai national or you’re a traveller looking to vacation in Thailand, this is a guide on where you should travel to, based on the kind of holiday you’re looking for.

If you’re into diving, check out Koh Tao

Koh Tao is a paradise for divers, both beginners and advanced divers alike. Due to pellucid waters, affordable rates, and beautiful marine life, the economy of the island is centred on scuba diving. If you’re interested in getting your scuba diving certification, this is the place to travel to.

If you like to party, try Koh Phangan

Koh Phangan’s full moon parties are world-famous. In fact, a lot of people travel to Thailand specifically for the full moon party. If you’re one of these travellers, it goes without saying that Koh Phangan is the entry to Thailand for you. This is the schedule for Full Moon Party Thailand 2022, though be sure to research and stay up to date with the latest news due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lastly, this should go without saying: try to party safely and responsibly.

If you’re one for tropical getaways, Koh Samui could be your calling

A famous destination amongst tourists, the second largest island in the country is an ideal location for a tropical getaway. White-sand beaches, electrifying nightlife, tourist attractions, and more: you can’t go wrong with Koh Samui.

If you like activities, Krabi offers plenty of them

For an archetypal touristic vacation, go with Krabi for your Sandbox program. With the number of things to do in the southern province (from boat rides to rock-climbing), you may come to find yourself staying in the area for a little longer than a week.

For a one-stop destination, it’s got to be Phang Nga

From limestone cliffs to interesting islets to beautiful caves to national parks, Phang Nga province is a one-stop destination for tropical travellers. We guarantee that the seven-day period will fly by as there is lots and lots to explore in this province, with sprawling views all around.