As Thailand’s taxi metre fare is set to rise, here are 10 other things you could get for 45 Baht

Breaking news in Thailand today: taxi prices are about to increase, as the Thai Transport Ministry is looking into adjusting the metre starting price to go up from THB 35 to THB 45-50.

Given the rising price of fuel, it is understandable why taxi associations have been asking for an increase in the starting metre price. First the pandemic, Covid-19 restrictions, and various lockdowns, and now the war in Ukraine and inflation, it has not been easy for taxi drivers in recent months.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Jose Ramon Martinez/Unsplash]

For customers, on the other hand, things aren’t looking much sweeter either. The proposed increase will be the first increase in 8 years, and jump up by over THB 10.

All this action got us thinking: what else can we spend those precious THB 45 on in Bangkok? Put on your walking shoes — here’s a list to get you started.

10 other things you could get for 45 Baht in Bangkok (the same money as the proposed new taxi fare)

1. One plate of pad krapao (only chicken, no egg) from your favourite street side vendor

2. One hot Americano (not iced) at your favourite local cafe

3. One bunch of bananas at a respectable air-conditioned supermarket

4. A 6-pack of soda water (just kidding, only 5 bottles)

5. A BTS sky train ticket from Siam to Ekkamai

6. 1 mashed potato at KFC (only regular size, though)

7. 12 limes from your neighbourhood street cart

8. Half a fake iPhone case at Samyan Mitrtown

9. 4 coloured pencils from the 48 colour pencil set from Faber Castell at B2S

10. 3 seconds with a legal consultant