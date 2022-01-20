Test & Go is back! Thailand resumes the quarantine waiver for vaccinated travellers

Thailand Test & Go is back once again.

Thailand will be resuming its Test & Go quarantine waiver for both international and native travellers from February 1. A spokesperson from the Centre for COVID‐19 Situation Administration (CCSA) confirmed this on 20 January 2022.

What does this mean?

This means that the Test & Go quarantine waiver, that was suspended a month ago due to the rising Omicron cases, will now be resumed. All travellers, foreign and native to Thailand, entering the country will have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days after that. According to Reuters, this was confirmed by the spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin at a recent briefing where he also spoke about additional sandbox areas which were introduced in an attempt to give the tourism sector a boost.

What is the revised Test & Go waiver?

Under this, travellers will have to pre-pay for two RTPCR tests before arrival. One of these two tests will be conducted at the arrival and the second one will take place on the fifth day from arrival. Till the test result is available, the travellers will have to wait in their hotels. According to Thaiger, in the revised ‘Test & Go’ format, there is one day quarantine in the SHA+ hotels and the travellers will have to book a stay for the days the tests are supposed to be done.

For the rest of the days, the vacationers can stay in different hotels but will have to agree for their whereabouts to be tracked. Travellers will also have to get an insurance that covers all contingencies for COVID-19 including hospital stays.