Chiang Mai is a bustling city with a relaxed vibe, awe-inspiring tourist sites, and an incredible cafe scene. Here are some of the most Instagrammable cafes to check out in Chiang Mai.
Chiang Mai boasts a unique charm, and its cafes live up to their reputation of interior design savvy and a pleasing ambience. They’re also a great addition to your to-visit list if you’re planning to travel to Chiang Mai or looking for brand new cafe experiences. Here, we’ve curated a list of the most Instagrammable cafes in Chiang Mai to check out.
Versailles de Flore is the only neo-renaissance style cafe in Chiang Mai. Surrounded by flower gardens and European-style statues, the beautiful cafe gives off a strong vibe of dining in the Versailles Palace. It gets really busy during the day so you might want to head there early so you get your chance for that photo.
[Image Credit: Instagram @prm9998]
Stepping into this rustic cafe will make you feel as if you’re whisked away from the rush of the city to the 1930s French colonial period. Decorated with antique furniture and items, every corner of Graph Contemporary is perfect for the ‘gram.
[Image Credit: @natnrb/Instagram via Graph Contemporary]
There’s no need to go up to the mountains just to be out in nature. Chom Cafe and Restaurant is an ideal spot to rejuvenate your soul while buzzing through the city. It lets you embrace nature while also allowing you to add some greenery to your Instagram feed.
[Image Credit: Chom Café and Restaurant]
Known for their scenic and Insta-worthy setting, the stunning Carp Cafe is said to house nearly 10,000 koi fish. In addition, they offer a variety of Japanese dishes and have a lush moss garden where you can get awesome shots to impress your followers.
[Image Credit: Instagram @kan.pat8888]
The coffee culture in Chiang Mai wouldn’t exist without an Instagrammable interior. Once in a Blue Moon Cafe has a cool and monochromatic vibe that helps you to unwind and chill in a modernistic atmosphere.
[Image Credit: Once in a Blue Moon Cafe]
Transit Number 8 is a cool and contemporary cafe for those who prefer a millennial style. Besides their popular Hokkaido soft serve, they even have a hipster mock-up of a Japanese train station for all the globe-trotting cafe-hoppers out there.
[Image Credit: Transit Number 8]
Magokoro Teahouse is an excellent spot to replenish antioxidants in your body. This cafe brings the soul of Japan to your table and makes you feel at home. Sipping on a cup of tea and nibbling on savoury green tea desserts here will make your cafe-hopping experience in Chiang Mai one to remember.
[Image Credit: Magokoro Teahouse]