Chiang Mai is a bustling city with a relaxed vibe, awe-inspiring tourist sites, and an incredible cafe scene. Here are some of the most Instagrammable cafes to check out in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai boasts a unique charm, and its cafes live up to their reputation of interior design savvy and a pleasing ambience. They’re also a great addition to your to-visit list if you’re planning to travel to Chiang Mai or looking for brand new cafe experiences. Here, we’ve curated a list of the most Instagrammable cafes in Chiang Mai to check out.

[Hero Image Credit: Magokoro Teahouse; Featured Image Credit: Transit Number 8]