The most Instagrammable cafes in Samui

Little do people know that one of the most popular destinations in Southern Thailand with crystal clear seas like Samui boasts a bustling cafe scene. Here are some of the most Instagrammable cafes to check out in Samui.
An hour and a half flight from Bangkok brings you to the longtime favourite gateway for relaxation and honeymoons. But there’s more to Thailand’s second biggest island than its emerald green lagoons, natural underwater beauty, watersport activities, and world-class food. Thanks to the beautiful beaches, Koh Samui is a great location to go cafe-hopping. Perhaps your next Samui trip is coming up and cafe-hopping is on your itinerary. Read on to find the most Instagrammable cafes to visit for a fulfilling holiday.
6 Best Instagrammable Cafes in Koh Samui
Get into a tropical mood and take it to a fun new level with Summer by Coco Tam’s. Aside from the picturesque beach view to marvel at, sipping your favourite iced macchiato while basking in the summer sun will get you tons of photos to show off on Instagram.
Café Lae Bua is where a lunch and lovely lotus pond await. Not only will the beauty of the latter enhance your feed, but it also offers a refreshing break far away from Bangkok and the hustle and bustle of city life.
A photo of you in a maxi dress and wearing a sun hat while cafe-hopping at Cafe De Pier X Samui is enough to make you the envy of your friends and followers. Make sure you get there early for the best unblocked sea view.
Bookmark this signature spot with catchy quotes on the wall for your next visit to What Buff. They’ve got minimal yet stylish corners to help you chillax and drink your coffee in style.
A peaceful garden by the sea at Little Garden Café helps you re-energise while adding some greenery to your Instagram feed. An awesome dose of rejuvenation that hits all digital nomads’ needs.
Although you won’t find many traditionally photogenic spots here in Here Slow Bar Coffee, the actions of the baristas creating art in every cup of coffee will absolutely give you an Insta-worthy shot to impress your coffee aficionado friends.
