The most Instagrammable spots in Khao Yai

Located just 3 hours away from Bangkok, Khao Yai is a beloved place of relaxation and has its fill of spectacular photo-taking spots. Here are some Instagrammable spots in Khao Yai that you should take note of.

Regarded by the locals as a weekend gateway, Khao Yai is one of the most scenic regions that Thailand has to offer. This picturesque area is full of things to do all year round. If you’re looking for brand new experiences, Khao Yai may just be the perfect vacation you’re looking for. Here, we’ve curated a list of Instagrammable spots in Khao Yai to help you get tons of likes on Instagram.

[Hero Image Credit: Hotel Labaris; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @reviewthailand]

Khao Yai National Park

There is nothing quite as healing as being out in nature. Khao Yai National Park was listed as a UNESCO Heritage Site in 2005, and is also on TIME’s 2021 list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places. Its diverse wildlife and landscape will allow you to embrace nature through various activities while adding some greenery to your Instagram feed.

Hao Khao Yai

Cafe-hopping? You can’t miss out on Hao Khao Yai. Combining modern Chinese-style interiors with old-school furniture is what draws crowds of customers to this wooden-house cafe every day. Perfect for getting a Chinese-style breakfast, a cup of coffee, and, of course numerous Instagram photos.

Hotel Labaris Khao Yai

Besides its majestic nature and Insta-worthy cafes, Khao Yai also boasts a variety of interesting hotels, including the Hotel Labaris Khao Yai. You’ll get to explore the enchanting dreamland and show off your gorgeous holiday photos on Instagram when staying here.

Kirimaya Khao Yai

Kirimaya Khao Yai is the perfect destination to pamper yourself on vacation and capture one of the best Instagrammable moments. A photo of the relaxing spa area among the panoramic vistas will certainly help you to step up your travel photo game.

Fairy’s Scone House Khao Yai

Fairy’s Scone House is a well-loved Instagram-taking spot and is a favourite among Thai celebrities. A chic photo at the front-of-house is enough to make you the envy of all your friends.

Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai

The Mövenpick Khao Yai is tucked in the former My Ozone Khao Yai, and the European-style property is set amidst beautiful nature. It’s a splendid venue for a gateway where tons of your Instagrammable photos await.

Rai Maneesorn Sunflower Field

It’s impossible to get bad photos at the Rai Maneesorn Sunflower Field. These sunny blooms are amazing to see when they grow as far as the eye can see. You’ll get the astounding shot that you want to impress your Instagram followers.

Sai Sorn Reservoir

Nestled in Khao Yai National Park, Sai Sorn Reservoir promises surreal views of the lake during sunrise and sunset. The standalone leafless tree serves as a cool Instagrammable spot, too.

Toscana Valley

Toscana Valley is where you’ll find yourself stepping into an Italian-inspired fairytale without ever leaving Thailand. Your photos at this landmark will turn out aesthetically pleasing for the ‘gram.