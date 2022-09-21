The ultimate travel guide to Malaysia: Destinations, dining, and more

Home to mouth-watering cuisines and scenic adventures, Malaysia is a melting pot of culture. Here’s a guide to what the country filled with beautiful people and lush greenery has to offer.

Whether you’re thinking of planning a road trip with your loved ones or are craving Malaysia’s finest cuisines, we got you. Don’t be stressed or feel utterly confused about where you should explore next. With our curated guide to Malaysia, we’re helping you find unique spots to boast about in Malaysia. From city adventures to hiking trips, prepare for an experience of a lifetime.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sadie Teper/Unsplash]

The ultimate guide to exploring Malaysia, from food to travel

Travel

15 nature retreats within a two-hour drive from KL

Take a trip to the forest, and embrace your inner zen at these 15 nature retreats near KL city.

The best retreats with a private pool/jacuzzi for you and your flame

Make it a vacation to remember with these exceptionally resort with a private pool in Malaysia. It’s time to shower your other half with a holiday to reminisce about the coming years.

Book a stay at these stunning heritage boutique hotels in George Town, Penang

Are you planning a trip to Penang soon? Head to these beautiful heritage boutique hotels in George Town, Penang, for a memorable stay.

Get the thrill of a lifetime in these 6 places in Malaysia offering white water rafting.

Ready for an adventure? Book a thrilling activity for yourself and your loved ones. Plus, anyone can join so long you aren’t a scaredy-cat fearful of wading in the gushing water.

5 private islands around Malaysia for your next beach getaway

These hidden gems make for a desirable destination for many travellers. With this guide, find out which island around Malaysia will be your next beach getaway.

7 scenic road trips in Malaysia to add to your bucket list

You deserve a good holiday. You know you do. Why not skip the sea of selfie sticks and boorish tour-bus throngs for a proper road trip in Malaysia?

Scenic sites and accommodations in Sabah to book for your next holiday

Whether it’s your first time or you’re planning to bask in the beauty of what Sabah can offer, here are the best spots to stay in Sabah for breathtaking views and memorable adventures.

A list of luxury resorts in Langkawi with private pool villas

Bid goodbye to responsibilities and embrace a lap of luxury at Langkawi’s most opulent pool villas.

8 must-visit historical landmarks to see in Malaysia

Let’s look at the historical landmarks around Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, that have seen history unfold.

Instagram-worthy boutique hotels in Malaysia to visit right now

There is nothing wrong with wanting to stay in a location filled with picture-perfect moments, and you can achieve that with our guide to the best boutique hotels in Malaysia.

Escape the city life and spend your day in nature with these outdoor activities

Skip the mall, breathe in that fresh air and soak up the best outdoor activities by booking these adventures in Malaysia.

Continue to cuti-cuti Malaysia at these 5 top-notch beach resorts in Johor

In need of a tropical holiday? These luxury beach resorts in Johor might be your next holiday destination.

6 family-friendly attractions to visit in Desaru Coast, Johor

Known for its pristine beaches and coastal town, Desaru is a great way to escape the bustling city and hectic schedule.

Food & Drink

10 best nasi lemak places in KL and PJ to satisfy your cravings

If there is one dish that Malaysians can never say no to, it would be nasi lemak. Check out our guide to Malaysia for the best nasi lemak joints in KL and PJ.

Indulge in thick, crispy and delicious murtabak in KL and PJ

On the hunt for the best murtabak? We can help with you that. If you’re a fan of omelette pancakes, trust the murtabak to come to the rescue.

Here’s where you can find the best lemang in KL and Selangor

It may not be Hari Raya, but if you’re in the mood for lemang, it’s time to check lemang off your must-eat list by ordering from the best spots in KL and Selangor.

Satisfy your satay craving by ordering from these rustic joints in KL

In the mood for delicious skewers? Order with ease from these popular satay joints in KL.

SHUCKED to Lemon Garden: 5 places in KL and Selangor for fresh oysters

There are a wide variety of seafood speciality restaurants in KL and Selangor serving up fresh and delicious oysters where you can enjoy them raw or baked; however, you like them best.

7 places to order your favourite kuih-muih online to your home

From tepung pelita to kuih talam, here’s where you can call and have your favourite kuih delivered to your home.

5 rooftop restaurants for delicious food and scenic views in KL

Everything tastes better with a view. Watch a gorgeous sunset or gaze upon the twinkling city lights at night at these fantastic rooftop restaurants in Kuala Lumpur.

The best nasi Padang restaurants in KL for the widest variety of dishes

While it isn’t anything like how it is in Indonesia, these nasi Padang places will more than get the job done.

5 ready-to-eat Malaysian sambals to ease your cooking at home

If you crave a side of sambal in all of your dishes, then you’ll love adding the best homemade Malaysian sambals to your kitchen counter.

7 bak kwa purveyors you must know in KL, PJ, Ipoh and Penang

Where to get the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh, Penang – and Shopee? In lieu of locomoting, you can now purchase them on the ‘net.

Craving for pan mee? Here’s where you can find pork-free pan mee in KL

Noodle lovers can’t get enough of Malaysia’s local pan mee dish. Although the pan mee dish is usually enjoyed with minced pork, pork-free options are available too.

The best chocolatiers in Malaysia for a bean-to-bar experience

Even if you’re not a fan of sweets, there are so many types of chocolates out there that can cater to different palates.

Top 8: Our pick of the best chocolate cakes in KL

It’s moist, it’s rich and contains a sinful taste of dark and dangerously quality. You can never go wrong with chocolate cakes, and we found the best spots in the city that provide the most delicious decadent treat.

Here’s where to find the best laksa Johor in KL and PJ

This Johorean speciality is no stranger to the laksa fans. Here are five restaurants in the city that you should pay a visit to for a taste of the authentic Laksa Johor.

7 patisseries in KL for the best French pastries

Whether you’re in the mood for desserts or are on the hunt for the perfect patisseries for any celebration, it’s time to indulge in pretty French pastries and gorgeous cakes in KL.

The Rex Bar to Reka:Bar: 6 new cocktail and highball bars in KL and PJ

Despite the pandemic, several new bars and restaurants opened their doors recently. With the economy opening back up again, it’s time to get dressed up and in this guide to Malaysia, check out the latest cocktail bars with your partner or girlfriends

Culture

These are the highest-grossing local films in Malaysia

From Syamsul Yusof’s top-charting Mat Kilau to the best-selling animated film Ejen Ali: The Movie, we have curated a list of the highest-grossing local films in Malaysia and where you can watch them.

Isaac Voo to Sabrina Azhar: Here are 4 Malaysians that are making their mark in South Korea

Is it safe to say that the K-wave is taking over the world? Yes, indeed. A handful of Malaysians are also making our country proud with their burgeoning influence in South Korea. It’s time to get to know them.

Interview: Sean Lee reflects on being the first Malaysian actor to voice a character in DC League of Super-Pets

We briefly chatted with Sean about how he landed the role in Warner Bros’ latest DC League of Super-Pets and what the process was like voicing an adorable dog named Waffles.

5 contemporary Malaysian artists who graced the world of NFTs

If you want to support the local art community with your own NFT, these up-and-coming artists should be on your radar.

Gather your family and unwind with these Hari Raya movies on Netflix

Are you feeling the Raya mood? Here’s a list of movies to relax before enjoying round two of your hearty rendang meal.

6 Malaysians who are making waves in Hollywood

From Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh to Yuna, many homegrown names are making waves in the global entertainment industry in their unique ways — and putting Malaysia on the world map.

6 Malaysian creatives are currently taking the local art scene by storm

Keep an eye out on these talented emerging Malaysian artists thriving in the local art scene and striving to make their art seen.

Malaysian movies that are worth tuning in to feel patriotic before Merdeka

We’ve curated a list of the most iconic Malaysian film worth watching that tackle historical event and essential yet relatable issues.

Sean Lee to Shiva Kalaiselvan: These are the four rising Malaysian actors to watch

There’s a chance you may recognise these names. But if any of them seem unfamiliar to you, it’s time to discover these up-and-coming stars and add them to your radar.

6 compelling reads about life in Malaya written pre-Merdeka to pore over

Ever wondered what life was like for dwellers of Malaya of yore? These gratifying books of novels and memoirs about life in Malaya written pre-Merdeka will appease your curiosity.

Fashion

Here are the Malaysian models who have graced international runways

The next time you watch these international fashion shows, keep an eye out for these budding Malaysian models that are leaving their mark on the modelling scene.

8 Malaysian designers team up with Disney to create a stunning Princess Couture collection

Disney has teamed up with eight leading Malaysian designers and Her Highness Princess Zatashah of Selangor to launch an exclusive couture collection celebrating courage and kindness.

Interview: MaryamBayam aims to keep batik traditions alive with a modern perspective

Keeping traditions alive is Maryam Mutalib, creative director and founder of Malaysian brand MaryamBayam, who brings batik into the modern age with cool designs.

This Malaysian intimate wear brand is all about body inclusivity and sustainability.

We speak to Comfort Republic on their unusual route to changing the perception of body image and championing sustainability. Click to read our interview with the brand.

How to flaunt your trendy knits like your stylish content creators

In this guide to Malaysia, we’ve narrowed down what your brilliant content creators are pairing their knits with and how you can ace it flawlessly.

Freshen up your loungewear staples with these homegrown Malaysian brands

From monochrome sets to tie-dye prints and breezy linens, we hunted down the most stylish and cosiest fits to lounge at home from our homegrown brands.

Beauty & Grooming

Rejuvenate your mind and soul by treating yourself to these wellness treatments

Ask yourself this: What does your body crave the most? If you answered a pampering session, you’ve come to the right place.

Treat yourself to the best hotel spas in Langkawi

This city’s bustling pace makes booking for a tropical getaway more rewarding than ever. To elevate the mood, why not unwind at the best hotel spas in Langkawi.

A list of the best hotel spas in KL for head-to-toe pampering sessions

The soothing scents of essential oils and tranquil instrumental await; it’s time to lose those knots and unwind at the best hotel spas in KL.