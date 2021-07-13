10 unmissable street food spots in Phuket (and what to order)

There’s something about Southern food that hits the spot unlike many others. Here’s where you can find some of the best in the form of street food in Phuket.

From sweet pancakes to traditional stews to tangy, spicy curries, Phuket has a wealth of street food to explore. Regardless of whether you’re a newbie on the Phuket food scene, or you’re a regular looking for something new, here, we’ve rounded up some of the best, most unmissable street food spots on the island. From breakfast until late night snack, there’s a little something for every taste bud — whether you eat spicy or not.

[Hero Image Credit: Jerome Jome/Unsplash]