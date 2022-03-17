Vietnam scraps quarantine for international travellers

Made Songkran plans yet? How about a trip to Vietnam? After two years, the country is lifting its travel restrictions and opening borders to travellers again.

Travellers can now make that bucket-list vacation to Vietnam a reality. After two years of strict border restrictions, the “land of the ascending dragon” has announced an end to quarantine for foreign travellers. They will, however, be required to present a negative COVID-19 test.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ammie Ngo/Unsplash]

Vietnam ends quarantine: The details

Earlier in February, Vietnam had lifted restrictions on international passengers, with no limitations on the number of flights. Several tourist attractions in the country were also given the thumbs up to reopen.

Between dramatic tropical coastlines, stunning historical spots, mouth-watering local cuisine, and a bustling nightlife, there’s a host of adventures to choose from in Vietnam. That, along with the low prices of almost everything in the country, make it a hit with backpackers and luxury travellers alike.

#Breaking: Viet Nam lifts quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals https://t.co/Dd92RFtnXy pic.twitter.com/ZSRG94a9NU — Viet Nam Government Portal (@VNGovtPortal) March 16, 2022

However, COVID-19 put a plug in the country’s tourism activities, with restrictions on international travel and the shutdown of popular attractions. But now, Vietnam is all set to welcome international tourists without having to quarantine.

The Vietnamese government has slowly been easing COVID-19 restrictions over the last few months. The country welcomed tourists at its golf resorts, under a bubble arrangement in winters.

Museums, parks, eco-tourism zones, cinemas, and historical sites were also reopened in the region. According to a news report published in Channel News Asia, Vietnam’s tourism sector was valued at US$ 32 billion a year before the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The report added that Vietnam has also resumed 15-days visa-free travel for travellers from 13 nations. These include Germany, Sweden, Russia, Britain, Japan, Norway, Belarus, Finland, Spain, Denmark, France, South Korea, and Italy.

Vietnam has vaccinated 98 per cent of its adults. According to the latest data published in Channel News Asia’s report, as many as 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day are still being reported in Vietnam. However, the country’s health ministry has assured travellers that the situation is under control, thanks to the low hospitalisation and death rates.

This article first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.