8 essential gadgets when travelling

These gadgets could make travelling a little easier

As everyone gears up to fly during the holidays, the excitement to travel may also come with a little anxiety. Flights can be gruelling, things could be lost or forgotten, and unforeseen circumstances could put a hamper on all the fun. Fortunately, there are ways to mitigate all your worries, and these gadgets may do just that. Whether it’s helping you cope with a screaming baby on your flight or having to deal with different electrical outlets in another country, these are, in our humble opinion, essential gadgets for travelling

Gadgets that can help lessen your travel woes

AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max

Long flights are stressful enough, but when you also have noisy co-passengers and crying babies, it can be downright unbearable. This is why noise-cancelling earphones or headphones are essential and on top of this list. Drown out the world around you as you blast your tunes or watch your movies. The AirPods Pro 2’s active noise cancelling capability is already top-notch, but if you really want to drown everything out, then the AirPods Pro Max is your best bet.

AirTags

Anytime you fly, you’re putting your baggage in the hands of the airline and putting them at risk of getting lost. That’s just the way it is. To help locate whether your luggage is in the same plane or the same country as you, the Apple AirTags may help. At least you’ll know your bags are in Nicaragua while you’re in Barcelona.

Nintendo Switch

The Switch is a full-fledged portable console and that makes it an invaluable traveling companion. Its great battery life means you can play for a good few hours. Plus, it already comes with two detachable controllers so you can play with a friend. Don’t have the budget to buy any games? You can download a collection of classic arcade games from the Nintendo shop for free, which includes the original Super Mario and even Mario Kart, which has a two player mode.

Pipamoka

You’ve probably heard that allegation that you shouldn’t drink the coffee served on planes because it’s made from the icky tap water. Whether that’s true or not, we can all agree that a freshly brewed cuppa beats airplane coffee, and that’s where Pipamoka comes in. The nifty contraption looks like a regular thermos, but it’s actually an on-the-go coffeemaker. All you need to do is fill up the coffee filter with your grounds, put hot water, and you’re good to go. When you want your coffee, twist the yellow band to activate the vacuum brew method and enjoy your coffee, free from nasty airplane tap water.

Epicka Travel Adapter

There’s no greater anxiety when you realise that you left your charger behind. It’s even worse when you do have your charger but realise you need an adapter. Avoid this with the Epicka Travel Adapter, which allows you to plug into almost every electrical outlet in whichever country you go to. You can charge up to six devices simultaneously and it’s also not too bulky to carry around.

Bellroy Tech Kit

Okay, the Epicka Travel Adapter isn’t too bulky, but when you consider all the chargers you also have to lug around for all your devices, it’s a lot of charging blocks and wires. The Bellroy Tech Kit helps in organising all of them so they don’t get all tangled up in your bag. Not only is it useful, but its minimalist design is also quite stylish.



Einova Power Bank

Of course, all your chargers and wires will be useless unless you have somewhere to charge with. When on the go and not anywhere near an outlet or USB port, the Einova Power Bank’s 63W output has you covered. It allows you to charge three devices at the same time including laptops.

Polaroid Go

The Polaroid has remained a crowd favourite despite the rise of phones armed with so-and-so-megapixel cameras. A drawback might be that you don’t want to be carrying around a rather hefty Polaroid. Fortunately, the Polaroid Go is compact, light, and still shoots great photos that are developed instantly. It’s easy to carry around and easy to shoot.