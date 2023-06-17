Common mistakes to avoid in your Schengen visa application

Planning to apply for a Schengen visa for that idyllic Euro trip? Here are some important tips to help you file an error-free visa application if you are not going through an agent. Make sure you avoid these mistakes when filling out your application.

There are a lot of factors that play an important role in getting a Schengen visa. In 2022, the third highest number of submissions came from Indians and they were also one of those who received the most number of rejections, according to a report on Schengen Visa Info. A total of six lakh applications were submitted and France, Estonia and Malta were among the Schengen countries to reject most of them.

We also got in touch with VFS Global to get some insights on the right way of applying for a Schengen visa. Along with telling us how carefully the process should be completed, VFS said, “It is imperative to carry all the requisite documentation, including a printout of the checklist, to submit along with the application form duly filled accurately. Applicants should also check the validity of their passports.”

From not filling out the application form properly to missing out on important documents, read through our list of mistakes most travellers tend to make in their Schengen visa applications.

Mistakes to avoid while filling out your Schengen visa application

1. Submitting a passport without checking the validity

It seems like an obvious thing but many people forget to check the validity of their passport before submitting the Schengen visa application. The passport should be issued within the last ten years and have a minimum of three months’ validity that extends beyond the date you intend to leave the Schengen area.

Also, according to VFS Global’s website, in certain emergency situations, the consulate may deviate from this rule.

2. Missing out on the most important detail while booking travel insurance

Travelling to Europe requires travel insurance that has a minimum coverage of EUR 30,000 (THB 1,137,390 approximately). Booking a plan that has less coverage or opting for a policy that does not cover all Schengen areas for the entire duration of your stay can become the reason for the rejection of your Schengen visa application. The travel insurance should also cover other emergency health treatments, as well as, expenses that may arise with repatriation.

3. Sharing incomplete employment details

Make sure you attach a letter of employment to your Schengen visa application which has been issued within three months from the date of applying. The employment letter should be printed on the organisation’s letterhead and must have the complete address and contact details mentioned clearly. Further, the letter should be stamped and duly signed by the employer.

4. Not giving enough details about the trip

The country where you are spending the maximum number of days or the country that is your port of entry should be where you must apply for your Schengen visa from. Share details about your itinerary for the country or city where you will be spending most days and the activities you will indulge in each day, starting from your travels within the destination to accommodations. Mention details like car rentals or journeys via flight or train as well.

5. Unable to maintain sufficient funds and provide a credible source of income

For every country, there is a minimum requirement of funds that travellers need to have in their bank account. This amount serves as proof of financial means or means of subsistence. For example, to visit Austria you require a minimum of EUR 100 per day (THB 3,790 approximately), Germany requires EUR 45 (THB 1,700 approximately) per day and France asks to maintain EUR 65 (THB 2,460 approximately) per day if you have pre-booked hotel reservations according to Schengen Visa Info.

Look up the requirements of the country you are applying to carefully and submit stamped bank statements (do not submit online bank statements), credit card statements and your pay slips in support of your application.

Another probable reason for your visa to get rejected is if you do not maintain your bank balance. After calculating the amount of money that is required in the bank make sure that you maintain a sufficient amount of money for six months and avoid any third-party transfers immediately before submitting the application.

6. Not showing proper flight reservations and accommodation

The embassy requires confirmed flight tickets along with proof of accommodation. The officers who verify the documents do a thorough check. If they find that the bookings are not confirmed, there is a probability of your Schengen visa application getting rejected. So, when you are making bookings on a third-party website, ensure that they are confirmed.

7. Not booking a round-trip flight ticket

Attaching a round-trip flight ticket is a must as it gives the embassy proof of return within the stipulated time frame. With a confirmed return ticket, you will not overstay your visit and avoid getting your application rejected.

8. Sharing incomplete sponsor details

It is extremely important to share complete details of the sponsor in the visa application form. In case your family or a company is sponsoring your stay, you need to provide a letter of sponsorship along with their financial statements. Additionally, supporting documents such as an invitation letter and proof of accommodation are required if your sponsor resides in Europe.

This article was first published in Travel+Leisure India.