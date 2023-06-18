Blackpink Jennie Kim’s favourite travel spots in Paris

Cosy sidewalk cafes, beautiful boutiques, along with some of the most unfriendly people you’ll ever meet—welcome to Paris. Here’s our pick of must-visit spots in the French capital frequented by Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK.

From the ‘city of lights’ to the ‘city of love’ – the fantasy of the capital of France is fed by its many monikers. Movies, authors, photographers, and celebrities have raved about its charming cobblestone streets, scintillating art scene (Rodin, anyone?), and drool-worthy dining destinations. Combine this with the allure of its famed golden crescents and fashion-forward sensibilities and you’ve got yourself a vacation spot like no other. In fact, Ernest Hemingway once popularly declared, “If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast,” – alluding to its ever-changing social atmosphere and memorable quality.

And amidst the sea of people that make it to borders for a taste of it all is the main rapper of the wildly popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. A regular at Fashion Week, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim has expressed her fondness for Paris through interviews and Instagram posts capturing her travel favourites. While there, she prefers lounging in cafes, clinking wine glasses with loved ones in luxurious restaurants, and admiring the Eiffel Tower. She has also shared heart-warming snaps of her French sojourn with her mother. Whether you’re a seasoned fan hoping to see the country through her eyes or a nomad charting a bucket-list of places across the arrondissements – here’s a look at spots to dine at and discover.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anthony Tan/Unsplash]

Paris: Places to pop by in BLACKPINK Jennie’s favourite city

Eiffel Tower

An icon in its own right – the tallest structure of Paris is a rite of passage of sorts for most travellers on their European expedition. Including Jennie, who doesn’t miss out on the opportunity to celebrate it with posts captioned ‘Had the most romantic dinner admiring the eiffel tower #happyjen” or “Never leave Paris without some Eiffel tower moment.” Originally built as a temporary exhibit for the world fair Exposition Universelle – it now boasts a champagne bar, brasserie, Michelin-starred restaurant, and the most jaw-dropping views of the city.

Not to mention, it glitters at night, adding to the romance of the region. That said, with increased security and a sea of tourists – many locals recommend viewing it from afar. Or heading to the top of the Arc de Triomphe in west Champs-Élysées, the viewing deck of the Montparnasse Tower, or Tour Saint Jacques to gaze at it sans the conundrum of crowds. To really make the experience count, hop on the Seine River cruise that will allow you to have a tête-à-tête with popular moments and museums by the river, including the tower.

Musee d’Orsay

A former popular train station – which just so happens to be the first electrified one in the world – Musee d’Orsay boasts a grand collection of world-class Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art. We’re talking masterpieces by history’s most popular names – Renoir, Van Gogh, Monet, and Cezanne. The Starry Night in particular draws people in scores. You could opt for an audio guide or join other art enthusiasts on a quick tour of the space and its vibrancy. There are plenty of workshops to sign up for as well. Locals recommend heading to the rooftop terrace for panoramic views of the city and popping by Café Campana for a taste of seasonal delights and Art Nouveau.

Le Marais

The French preferred mode of transportation is walking. And for good reason. With every nook and corner spotlighting a Rodin or offering delicious bites, it’s the easiest way to truly soak in the soul of Paris. A popular neighbourhood to do this is Le Marais – home to picture-postcard cobblestone streets, LGBTQ+ friendly spots, chic fashion boutiques, artisanal coffee shops, modern art galleries – the works. Making up the third and fourth arrondissements of Paris – this region was once the abode of aristocracy. After the French revolution, it drew struggling artists. Reportedly, this is one of the few spots that Napoleon did not modernise – with many buildings being some of the oldest in the country.

While here, take in the soft pink buildings of the oldest planned square in the city Place des Vosges. Or grab a bite at the iconic falafel outlet L’As du Fallafel or crepe central La Droguerie to see what the fuss is all about. You could also visit the former residence of French novelist Victor Hugo or explore art galleries and museums like Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature, Picasso National Museum, Musée Carnavalet and Marian Goodman Gallery. Many recommend stopping over at the tea shop Mariage Freres for a quick sip and souvenir shopping.

Le Soufflé

With the first record of its existence credited to Frenchman Vincent de la Chappelle – who cooked for royalty in the early 1700s – souffles have a long history with the region. Naturally, a bite of the delicacy – savoury or sweet – is a must-do. And a popular choice for the best bite? Le Souffle on Rue du Mont Thabor. The cosy, six-table dining room and kitchen space boasts creations made with seasonal, quality ingredients. The menu is a medley of authentic bites – French Onion Soup, Quenelles of Chicken Liver Pate, Mushroom Souffle with Riesling Sauce, Garlic Souffle with Dungeness Crab Sauce – the works. Diners rave about the classic goat cheese souffle as well as the chocolate souffle. That aside, those with sweet teeth will enjoy the expansive dessert menu. There’s an extensive list of exquisite wines to pair with these as well. Prepare to be stuffed and satisfied.

Montmartre

The eighteenth arrondissement of Paris is home to cobbled streets, verdant vineyards, bustling bistros, and exciting galleries. The large hill drew artists of the 19th and 20th centuries in scores – including the likes of Picasso, Manet, Suzanne Valadon, Modigliani, and Miro. You could visit the studios they once occupied or frequented at 12-14 Rue Cortot or pop by Renoir’s former home and workspace Musée Montmartre. Or discover the magic of cabaret at the wildly popular Moulin Rouge – easily distinguishable by the red windmill on its roof. A best kept secret of vino aficionados is Clos Montmartre – the last operation vineyard of the city that’s hidden in plain sight and is accessible only during the autumnal multi-day wine harvest festival.

Another draw of this part of town – which features in several travel lists – is its role in the critically-acclaimed 2001 romantic-comedy Amélie by Jean-Pierre Jeunet – which tells the tale of modern Paris. The cafe where the lead works – Café des Deux Moulins – is a good spot for a quick coffee and pictures for the ‘gram. You could also grab a gourmet meal at the Chamarré Montmartre while taking in its stunning terrace with abundant green cover. And don’t miss out on the largest mosaic in the country at the Sacré-Cœur basilica. Other than walking, getting around this neighbourhood is fun on the little train of Montmartre.

Canal Saint-Martin

Built in the early 1800s – this neighbourhood once housed warehouses and factories. Today, these structures have become lofts for the bourgeois and bohemian (‘bobo’ as locals call it), with the 4.6 km long canal being flanked by the most bustling cafes and boutiques. The iron footbridges and open public spaces are best discovered on foot – with cars being banned during public holidays and Sundays. This is when most young Parisians – poets, singers, picnickers alike – leisurely lounge along the banks as well. While here, sign up for a canal boat ride that takes you through its unique underground structure, get acquainted with local produce at the Marché couvert Saint-Martin, sip wine at the legendary Hôtel du Nord, grab a coffee at Ten Belles, or join the locals at Chez Prune for a curbside aperitif.

Fou de Patisserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@simply.morane)

If there’s one thing you can’t go wrong with in France, it’s the sweet treats. And Parisian pastries, in particular, have a cult following. Especially when they’re from Fou de Patisserie. Spotlighting delicacies by the biggest names in the business – Pierre Marcolini, Catherine Kluger, Pierre Hermé – the space is run by Julie Mathieu and Muriel Tallandier. The concept of the bistro is unique – with the menu allowing diners to grab curated boxes of popular patissiers instead of visiting numerous spots for a taste of it all. We’re talking everything from Paris-Brest cakes to lemon eclairs and pies. You could also shop for baking supplies, cookbooks, and even macarons while here – an essential part of any Paris travel itinerary.

Palais Garnier

The heart of ballet moved from Italian courts to French ones after aristocrat Catherine de Médicis married Henry II of France. Now, witnessing this art form is a bucket-list experience for many travellers in France. A popular destination? Palais Garnier in the ninth arrondissement. The 1,979-seat opera house in Place de l’Opéra is expansive and opulent- marked by satin details, intriguing busts of mythological figures, onyx balconies, and more. Marc Chagall’s art on the ceiling – spotlighted by a massive chandelier – is a sight to behold. It often plays host to shows by the Paris Opera Ballet, whose schedules can be checked for reservations ahead of time.

Le Comptoir du Relais

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Doucet (@doucetbruno)

Rounding out this list is a casual French bistro in the sixth arrondissement that truly captures the spirit of the city’s culinary culture. Here, tables are almost always full and the ambiance is cosy yet elegant. The menu – first established by Yves Camdeborde and now helmed by chef Bruno Doucet – spotlights local produce. The foie gras creations, veal rib steak, lobster bisque, nicoise salad, and escargot come highly recommended. As do their wines. Savour their delicacies at pocket-friendly prices while taking in the views of Carrefour de l’Odeon square. The space does not take reservations so be sure to head there on a weekday afternoon or be prepared to wait a while to be seated.

Which of these destinations are you adding to your Paris travel itinerary?